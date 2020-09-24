Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injured Ndidi could miss next 3 months for Leicester

Ndidi was not involved in Leicester's 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the English League Cup after getting hurt in the 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. "We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks," Rodgers said about Ndidi after the Arsenal game.

PTI | Leicester | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:04 IST
Injured Ndidi could miss next 3 months for Leicester

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is facing up to three months out because of an abductor injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said. Ndidi was not involved in Leicester's 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the English League Cup after getting hurt in the 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

"We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks," Rodgers said about Ndidi after the Arsenal game. "It is an abductor injury — it may have come off the bone, which could be a nasty injury. So we will wait to see if needs an operation. If it does, then it will be 12 weeks." Ndidi has been filling in at center back at the start of the season while Leicester was without the suspended Jonny Evans and the injured Wes Morgan.

Leicester struggled without Ndidi, a midfield anchorman and organizer, when he was out through injury for a spell last season..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Stolen plane in Mexico flies to Venezuela before crashing in Guatemala

A business jet that was reported stolen in Mexico crashed in a Guatemalan jungle on Wednesday near a hidden airstrip after making a mysterious trip to Venezuela, leaving two men dead near an onboard stash of drugs and weapons. In a statemen...

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market anti-cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market anti-cancer drug Palbociclib Capsules. Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration U...

Israeli cabinet tightens coronavirus lockdown as infections climb

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus cabinet decided on Thursday to tighten Israels coronavirus lockdown after he voiced alarm that a surge in infections was pushing the nation to the edge of the abyss. Israel went back into lockdown, its sec...

Junglee Rummy launches the Rummy Premier League 9 with Rs 10 crore prize pool

Indias most trusted rummy platform, Junglee Rummy, recently launched the ninth edition of its flagship tournament Rummy Premier League RPL. After the ground-breaking success of the RPL 8, Junglee Rummy was keen to make the ninth edition eve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020