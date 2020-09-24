Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins; U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting and more

Paire, who caused a storm at the U.S. Open last month when he was forced to pull out of the Grand Slam after testing positive for COVID-19, said he returned a positive test again on his arrival in Germany but was told he was no longer contagious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:31 IST
Sports News Roundup: Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins; U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins

Lewis Hamilton is one win away from matching Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 and the Mercedes Formula One driver will be favourite to get the job done in Russia on Sunday. Some felt Schumacher's tally might never be equalled when the seven-times world champion celebrated his last win in China in 2006.

Paire says he played in Hamburg despite testing positive for COVID-19

Frenchman Benoit Paire said on Wednesday that he was allowed to play in the Hamburg Open despite testing positive for COVID-19 because the "rules are different" in Germany. Paire, who caused a storm at the U.S. Open last month when he was forced to pull out of the Grand Slam after testing positive for COVID-19, said he returned a positive test again on his arrival in Germany but was told he was no longer contagious.

U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting

Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James headlined those from the sporting world who spoke out on Wednesday after police officers were cleared of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in her Louisville apartment. Two white policemen who fired into the apartment in March will not be prosecuted for Taylor's death because their use of force was justified while a third was charged with endangering her neighbors, Kentucky's attorney general said.

Woods to defend Zozo Championship title next month

Tiger Woods will defend his Zozo Championship title next month at Sherwood Country Club in California, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday. The 78-player tournament, which will be held Oct. 22-25, was relocated to California this year from Japan due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Panthers to allow limited fans beginning in Week 4

Approximately 5,200 fans will be allowed to attend the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. The decision follows a decision by Gov. Roy Cooper, announced Tuesday, to allow spectators to fill 7 percent of seats in outdoor stadiums beginning Oct. 2. The decision also applies to college stadiums.

MLB roundup: Indians punch playoff ticket with walk-off home run

Jose Ramirez belted a three-run homer in the 10th inning as the host Cleveland Indians clinched a postseason berth in dramatic fashion with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Chicago appeared poised to prevent Cleveland from punching its ticket to the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons after scoring twice in the top of the 10th inning. Adam Engel ripped an RBI triple off Phil Maton (3-3) before coming around to score on Nick Madrigal's RBI single to stake the White Sox to a 3-1 lead.

Gale Sayers, star football player depicted in 'Brian's Song,' dead at 77: NFL

Gale Sayers, the electrifying former Chicago Bears running back whose graceful moves earned him Hall of Fame honors and whose bond with a dying teammate was chronicled in the movie "Brian's Song," died on Wednesday at age 77, the National Football League said. While playing only seven seasons in a career cut short by injury, Sayers earned five all-NFL selections as he accumulated 4,956 rushing yards from 1965 to 1971.

Stamkos scores in return as Lightning crush Stars 5-2

The Tampa Bay Lightning, bolstered by the long-awaited return of captain Steven Stamkos, routed the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday to grab a 2-1 lead in the National Hockey League's best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Stamkos, who had surgery in March for a core muscle injury, was limited to less than three first-period minutes on the night but made his presence felt with a goal that put his team ahead 2-0 seven minutes into the game.

Olympics: Japan to require COVID tests for athletes, but may not mandate quarantine

Organisers of next year's delayed Tokyo Olympics will require coronavirus tests of foreign athletes upon their arrival in Japan, but may not mandate a two-week quarantine period, according to draft measures released on Wednesday. Japanese athletes and other participants living in Japan would face similar requirements when travelling to training camps and competition venues under the planned measures, which were released after a meeting between the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan authorities.

NBA draft Combine, altered for virus, starts Monday

The 2020 NBA Draft Combine will begin Monday and extend into November, following a format change designed to emphasize safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA announced Wednesday that the event will take place in two phases that will be held both virtually and in NBA team markets.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Inauguration of 43 BRO bridges by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh postponed

The inauguration of 43 strategically important bridges built by the Border Road Organisation BRO in border areas, including seven in Ladakh has been postponed owing to state mourning, informed the Ministry of Defence on Thursday. Defence Mi...

TN CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Angadi's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi. Palaniswami said he was shocked to hear the sad and un...

JLR set to drive in iconic SUV Defender in India next month

Jaguar Land Rover JLR India on Thursday said it will launch its iconic SUV Land Rover Defender in India on October 15. The company has also opened the bookings for the model.It will be a proud moment for Land Rover to bring the iconic new D...

Cricket-Australian Perry's fitness still in doubt ahead of NZ matches

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry is still a doubt for Saturdays opening Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Brisbane as she continues her recovery from hamstring surgery. The 29-year-old, who did not take part in a warm-up match against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020