Sports News Roundup: Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins; U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins

Lewis Hamilton is one win away from matching Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 and the Mercedes Formula One driver will be favourite to get the job done in Russia on Sunday. Some felt Schumacher's tally might never be equalled when the seven-times world champion celebrated his last win in China in 2006.

Paire says he played in Hamburg despite testing positive for COVID-19

Frenchman Benoit Paire said on Wednesday that he was allowed to play in the Hamburg Open despite testing positive for COVID-19 because the "rules are different" in Germany. Paire, who caused a storm at the U.S. Open last month when he was forced to pull out of the Grand Slam after testing positive for COVID-19, said he returned a positive test again on his arrival in Germany but was told he was no longer contagious.

U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting

Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James headlined those from the sporting world who spoke out on Wednesday after police officers were cleared of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in her Louisville apartment. Two white policemen who fired into the apartment in March will not be prosecuted for Taylor's death because their use of force was justified while a third was charged with endangering her neighbors, Kentucky's attorney general said.

Woods to defend Zozo Championship title next month

Tiger Woods will defend his Zozo Championship title next month at Sherwood Country Club in California, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday. The 78-player tournament, which will be held Oct. 22-25, was relocated to California this year from Japan due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Panthers to allow limited fans beginning in Week 4

Approximately 5,200 fans will be allowed to attend the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. The decision follows a decision by Gov. Roy Cooper, announced Tuesday, to allow spectators to fill 7 percent of seats in outdoor stadiums beginning Oct. 2. The decision also applies to college stadiums.

MLB roundup: Indians punch playoff ticket with walk-off home run

Jose Ramirez belted a three-run homer in the 10th inning as the host Cleveland Indians clinched a postseason berth in dramatic fashion with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Chicago appeared poised to prevent Cleveland from punching its ticket to the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons after scoring twice in the top of the 10th inning. Adam Engel ripped an RBI triple off Phil Maton (3-3) before coming around to score on Nick Madrigal's RBI single to stake the White Sox to a 3-1 lead.

Gale Sayers, star football player depicted in 'Brian's Song,' dead at 77: NFL

Gale Sayers, the electrifying former Chicago Bears running back whose graceful moves earned him Hall of Fame honors and whose bond with a dying teammate was chronicled in the movie "Brian's Song," died on Wednesday at age 77, the National Football League said. While playing only seven seasons in a career cut short by injury, Sayers earned five all-NFL selections as he accumulated 4,956 rushing yards from 1965 to 1971.

Stamkos scores in return as Lightning crush Stars 5-2

The Tampa Bay Lightning, bolstered by the long-awaited return of captain Steven Stamkos, routed the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday to grab a 2-1 lead in the National Hockey League's best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Stamkos, who had surgery in March for a core muscle injury, was limited to less than three first-period minutes on the night but made his presence felt with a goal that put his team ahead 2-0 seven minutes into the game.

Olympics: Japan to require COVID tests for athletes, but may not mandate quarantine

Organisers of next year's delayed Tokyo Olympics will require coronavirus tests of foreign athletes upon their arrival in Japan, but may not mandate a two-week quarantine period, according to draft measures released on Wednesday. Japanese athletes and other participants living in Japan would face similar requirements when travelling to training camps and competition venues under the planned measures, which were released after a meeting between the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan authorities.

NBA draft Combine, altered for virus, starts Monday

The 2020 NBA Draft Combine will begin Monday and extend into November, following a format change designed to emphasize safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA announced Wednesday that the event will take place in two phases that will be held both virtually and in NBA team markets.