Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: We ticked all the boxes against KKR, says Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav believes that the side displayed a brilliant performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the side was able to tick all the boxes.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:10 IST
IPL 13: We ticked all the boxes against KKR, says Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo/ IPL website). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav believes that the side displayed a brilliant performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the side was able to tick all the boxes. Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 49 runs for their first win in this year's IPL. Rohit Sharma was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 80 runs.

"Talking about batting, it was a brilliant wicket, during the last game we had a chat as a group of getting 180 odd runs. In the match against KKR, we ticket that box completely. We just kept our basics right," Suryakumar Yadav told Rahul Chahar in a video posted on the official website of IPL. "The energy on the field when we went to defend the score was amazing, that's what we discussed in the team meeting that we will stay positive and clear in our minds. Till the last bowl was bowled, the energy was spot on," he added.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a total of 195/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 47 runs. KKR bowlers consistently bowled short and Rohit fully capitalised on those deliveries.

Defending 195, Mumbai did a brilliant task of not giving much away and Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar all got two wickets each. "The pitch was the same, bowling turned out well in the match against KKR, whatever we planned for every batsman, we were able to execute that. Our fielding effort was nice too," Rahul Chahar said.

Bumrah got the crucial wickets of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. In the end, KKR's Pat Cummins played a quickfire knock of 33 runs, but Mumbai had sealed the victory by then.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 28. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Saiee Manjerekar boards bilingual film 'Major'

Dabangg 3 star Saiee Manjerekar is set to feature in upcoming&#160;bilingual production Major, based on the life of 2611 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindu, the film stars Telugu actor Adivi Sesh as M...

Cash, ornaments stolen from UP temple

Thieves broke into a temple here and stole over Rs 1 lakh in cash and other valuables, police said on ThursdayThe caretaker of the Yogmaya temple at Miranpur town in the district is missing following the incident that took place on Wednesda...

Inauguration of 43 BRO bridges by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh postponed

The inauguration of 43 strategically important bridges built by the Border Road Organisation BRO in border areas, including seven in Ladakh has been postponed owing to state mourning, informed the Ministry of Defence on Thursday. Defence Mi...

TN CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Angadi's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi. Palaniswami said he was shocked to hear the sad and un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020