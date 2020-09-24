Left Menu
Development News Edition

T20 World Cup win was 'complete team effort': Irfan Pathan

As the country celebrates 13 years of the T20 World Cup, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday said that the side was able to win the tournament through a complete team effort.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 12:37 IST
T20 World Cup win was 'complete team effort': Irfan Pathan
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan. (Photo/ Irfan Pathan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the country celebrates 13 years of the T20 World Cup, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday said that the side was able to win the tournament through a complete team effort. It was on September 24, 2007, when MS Dhoni-led India managed to win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

The tournament was held in South Africa and the finals was played between India and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. "Will remember this special day till my last breath. It changed Indian cricket in terms of what followed the next. It was a complete team effort thru out the tournament," Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Pathan was named as 'Man of the Match' in the finals as he returned with the bowling figures of 3-16 from his quota of four overs. The left-arm seamer dismissed Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and Yasir Arafat in the finals against Pakistan.

In the match against Pakistan, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Virender Sehwag was ruled out of the match due to an injury and as a result, Yusuf Pathan and Gautam Gambhir came out to open the batting. Yusuf Pathan (15) hit one four and one six to let India get off to a flier, but he was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Asif in the third over. Robin Uthappa (8) was also sent back cheaply, and as a result, India was reduced to 40/2.

Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh then retrieved the innings for India as the duo put on 63 runs for the fourth wicket. The Men in Blue, however, kept on losing wickets at regular intervals after the departure of Yuvraj (14) in the 14th over. However, Gambhir managed to hold the fort for the Dhoni-led side and he went on to play a knock of 75 from just 54 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes.In the end, Rohit Sharma played a cameo of 30 runs of just 16 balls to take India's total to 157/5.

Defending 157, India came out all guns blazing as Pakistan was reduced to 77/6 with all their big guns like Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik sent back to the pavilion. But, Misbah-ul-Haq did not give up hope and he started hammering Indian bowlers all around the park and he brought the equation really close for Pakistan. In the final over, Pakistan needed 13 to win and Dhoni opted for Joginder Sharma to bowl the six deliveries.

Misbah hammered the second delivery of the over for a six, and India's hope of winning the match looked glim. However, on the third delivery of the over, Misbah went for a scoop shot only to hand a simple catch to Sreesanth. As a result, India won the finals by five runs and took home the coveted T20 trophy. After this, Dhoni went on to lift two more ICC trophies -- 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Will declare 12th class compartment exam results by Oct 10, CBSE tells SC

The CBSE informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it will declare the results of class 12th compartment exams on or before October 10 keeping in mind the students interest. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was also informed by th...

Most holistic NEP 2020 corresponds to needs of changing India: Rajnath Singh

The National Education Policy NEP 2020 corresponds to the needs of changing 21st century India and it is the most holistic one, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. NEP 2020 corresponds to the needs of the changing India of the ...

Luis Suarez leaves Barcelona, joins Atletico Madrid

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has left Barcelona to link up with Atletico Madrid, the Catalan side has confirmed. The two Spanish sides came to terms on a deal for the Uruguayan star and Atletico Madrid will be playing six million euros to ...

SC refuses to entertain bail plea by activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Elgar case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking bail to lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA. A bench comprising Justi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020