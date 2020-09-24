Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Leconte supports decision to allow spectators at French Open

Former world number five Henri Leconte has concerns over rising novel coronavirus cases in France but has backed the French Tennis Federation's (FFT) decision to allow fans to attend the French Open. The FFT plans to allow 5,000 spectators to attend each day following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:42 IST
Tennis-Leconte supports decision to allow spectators at French Open

Former world number five Henri Leconte has concerns over rising novel coronavirus cases in France but has backed the French Tennis Federation's (FFT) decision to allow fans to attend the French Open. The FFT plans to allow 5,000 spectators to attend each day following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. It previously said the claycourt major would permit a maximum of 11,500 fans a day.

"I think the French Open establishment are working hard to make the tournament happen. It's much better with crowds coming," Leconte, the last Frenchman to contest a Roland Garros final, way back in 1988 when he was defeated by Mats Wilander, was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I know the French Federation and French authorities will do their best to make it a great situation. It's less people, but still some people are coming.

"If they have to make the decision to shut down like it was at the U.S. Open with nobody, they will do it. We're all worried about what we can do, we have to all be concerned about the situation, about the future." The French Open will be held from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11 after being moved from its usual late May-June slot.

Six players in the men's and women's qualifying draw were withdrawn after either testing positive for COVID-19 or coming in close contact with a coach who tested positive.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer partner BioNTech sees no role for its vaccine in UK challenge trial

Pfizers German development partner BioNTech on Thursday joined other leading COVID-19 vaccine developers in ruling out participation in British plans to test experimental inoculations by deliberately infecting trial volunteers. BioNTechs va...

Film-theatre actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer

Film and stage actor Bhupesh Pandya, best known for roles in movies Vicky Donor and Parmanu The Story of Pokhran, has passed away after battling cancer, according to actor and colleague Rajesh Tailang. The National School of Drama NSD gradu...

Stroke alarm clock may streamline, accelerate time-sensitive acute stroke care

A digital clock that sounds alarms signalling each step of acute stroke care at the hospital is a low-cost tool that helped doctors in Germany streamline and accelerate the time-sensitive process, according to new research. The study was pu...

Major improvement in air quality in Delhi's pollution hotspots during lockdown: CPCB

Air quality in Delhis 13 pollution hotspots improved significantly due to restrictions on industrial operations and commercial and vehicular activity during the lockdown, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The Delhi governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020