Former Australian batsman Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai hotel

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel, IPL broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star Sports said a press release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:11 IST
Former Australian batsman Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai hotel

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel, IPL broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed. Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports' commentary team for the Indian Premier League.

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team. "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star Sports said a press release. "We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," the release added.

"Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers. "He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the broadcasters said..

