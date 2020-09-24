Left Menu
Asif Afridi quarantined for breaching social distancing protocols: PCB

Ahead of the National T20 Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that Asif Afridi has been quarantined after he was found to have breached the bio-secure protocols.

ANI | Multan | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:47 IST
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the National T20 Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that Asif Afridi has been quarantined after he was found to have breached the bio-secure protocols. The 33-year-old violated the social distancing protocols during a meeting with his friend in the team lobby and, as such, he will now have to undergo isolation as well as a Covid-19 test, the cost of which he will have to bear. After testing negative, Asif will re-integrate with his side.

"I sincerely apologise for my actions. These protocols have been designed for the safety of all participants and it is mandatory for everyone to abide by them to ensure the health of everyone involved in the competition. In this case, I have let myself down but will be extremely careful in the future," Afridi said in a release. The tournament will commence in Multan on September 30, before it moves to Rawalpindi for second-round action from October 9-18. (ANI)

