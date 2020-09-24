Soccer-Milan forward Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

AC Milan's talismanic 38-year-old forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.

Milan said that Ibrahimovic, who will miss the Europa League match at home to Bodo/Glimt later on Thursday, was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed. The announcement came one day after his team mate Leo Duarte returned a positive test, however Milan said the rest of the squad, who were also tested, were negative.

Former Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Inter Milan forward Ibrahimovic, who will be 39 in October, is the highest-profile Serie A player to test positive since play resumed in June following a three-month stoppage. One of Europe's most charismatic players, he has scored 14 goals in 22 matches since returning for a second stint at Milan in January, helping revive his team.

He began the new Serie A season in style on Monday by scoring twice in the 2-0 win over Bologna. (Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina and Angelo Amato; Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Chopra and Christian Radnedge)