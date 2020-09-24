Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club announced on Thursday. "Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodo/Glimt," the club said in a statement.

The club said all other team members and staff have tested negative and Ibrahimovic has been placed in quarantine at home. "The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative," the statement read.

AC Milan started their 2020-2021 season of Serie A on a winning note, registering a 2-0 win against Bologna. Ibrahimovic had scored both the goal for the club. AC Milan will take on Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League third qualifying round on Friday. (ANI)