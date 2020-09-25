Tvesa Malik cards 72 in round 2, makes cut and lies 31st in Switzerland

Left Menu
In the first round, she had four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey in the 74. Tvesa's playing partner -- 16-year-old highly-talented high school girl Slovenia's Babnik -- added 9-under 63 to her first 3-under 69 to get to 12-under and lead by five shots over overnight leader, Agathe Sauzon (67-71), who is at 7-under 135.

25-09-2020
Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open after an early scare as she shot 74-72 in the first two rounds here. Tvesa, who was in contention before finishing tied 10 last week at the Lacoste Open de France on the Ladies European Tour, is tied 31 at the end of 36 holes in the 54-hole event.

She is way behind runaway leader, Pia Babnik, who played the first two rounds with the Indian. Tvesa had a birdie on second and then suffered a setback with back-to-back bogeys on third and fourth. She reached even par with a birdie on Par-5 fifth. A bogey on 10th and a birdie on 12th with rest being pars ensured even par 72. In the first round, she had four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey in the 74.

Tvesa's playing partner -- 16-year-old highly-talented high school girl Slovenia's Babnik -- added 9-under 63 to her first 3-under 69 to get to 12-under and lead by five shots over overnight leader, Agathe Sauzon (67-71), who is at 7-under 135. Argentine amateur Magdalena Simmermacher (69-69) was third at six-under. It is the first time Babnik, who has her father on the bag, is holding overnight lead. Babnik turned pro earlier this year after a series of fine performances as an amateur on LET and LETAS Tours. In her five starts so far, she has never finished below tied 18 and won seven straight events in Slovenia in recent times.

