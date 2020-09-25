Soccer-Orient v Walsall called off due to COVID-19 cases

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed Saturday's League Two fixture between Leyton Orient and Walsall has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases in the Orient squad. Orient had said on Monday some of their players had tested positive and that their Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities would be closed until further notice.

Their League Cup third-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur was postponed earlier this week. "Due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 within the Orient squad ... the club has advised the EFL it considers it is unable to safely fulfil this weekend's fixture," the EFL said in a statement.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL regulations." The EFL said it would announce the revised date for the rearranged fixture in due course.