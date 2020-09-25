Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Orient v Walsall called off due to COVID-19 cases

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed Saturday's League Two fixture between Leyton Orient and Walsall has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases in the Orient squad.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:36 IST
Soccer-Orient v Walsall called off due to COVID-19 cases

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed Saturday's League Two fixture between Leyton Orient and Walsall has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases in the Orient squad. Orient had said on Monday some of their players had tested positive and that their Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities would be closed until further notice.

Their League Cup third-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur was postponed earlier this week. "Due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 within the Orient squad ... the club has advised the EFL it considers it is unable to safely fulfil this weekend's fixture," the EFL said in a statement.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL regulations." The EFL said it would announce the revised date for the rearranged fixture in due course.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant's photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of the AIIMS team, had told him long back that Rajputs photos were sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not s...

Ice Cube to star in Universal's sci-fi film

Universal Pictures has roped in actor Ice Cube to headline its upcoming sci-fi feature. The untitled movie will be directed by Rich Lee from a script by Kenneth Golde, reported Deadline.Though the plot details are not yet known, the film is...

PM says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most, attacks Oppn

Hitting out at the Opposition at its attack on his government over the farm bills issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who always lied to farmers are now shooting from their shoulders and misleading them for their o...

Cricket-Punjab spinner Bishnoi lauds Kumble influence

Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi hailed the influence of head coach Anil Kumble after he and fellow wristspinner Murugan Ashwin picked up three wickets each to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in the Indian Premier League on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020