Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said at a briefing on Friday that Suga had told him holding a successful Games was a No.1 priority. Mori also said organisers planned to report the amount of costs to be cut through the simplification measures in October.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:36 IST
Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed a raft of measures to hold a streamlined Summer Games next year, including a shorter opening period for training venues and scaling back staff for the torch relay.

The Games, originally scheduled to start this summer, were postponed for a year by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, organisers and government officials have been looking at ways to reduce costs, simplify the Games and safeguard athletes and spectators against the virus.

New Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who sees tourism as key to a revival of Japan's badly-hit economy, has been clear that holding the Olympics is of major importance to his government. Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said at a briefing on Friday that Suga had told him holding a successful Games was a No.1 priority.

Mori also said organisers planned to report the amount of costs to be cut through the simplification measures in October.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Chain reaction: bikes and pedestrians do battle in COVID-era Paris

Parisian commuters in their thousands reacted to the COVID-19 epidemic by ditching public transport and walking or biking instead, but now they find themselves fighting each other for space on the crowded streets.Twice daily during rush hou...

Lionel Messi lashes out at Barcelona for selling Luis Suárez

Lionel Messi criticized the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Surez on Friday, dealing another blow to the damaged relationship between the Argentine and Barcelonas leadership. Messi posted a photo of himself with Surez on Instagram wi...

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Grants In-principle Authorisation to Set-up and Operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit to Vakrangee Limited

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Vakrangee Limited VL has been granted In-principle authorisation to set-up and operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit BBPOU under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 from Reserve Bank...

Japan Catholic Church sued for damages in alleged sex abuse

A woman has filed a suit against the Roman Catholic Church in Japan alleging that a priest raped her four decades ago, as the churchs unfolding worldwide sexual abuse crisis gradually reaches Japan. The civil lawsuit, filed this week in Sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020