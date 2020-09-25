Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs handed League Cup bye after COVID-19 cases at Orient

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the League Cup fourth round via a bye after their match against Leyton Orient was called off due to a number of Orient players testing positive for COVID-19, the Football League (EFL) said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:09 IST
Soccer-Spurs handed League Cup bye after COVID-19 cases at Orient

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the League Cup fourth round via a bye after their match against Leyton Orient was called off due to a number of Orient players testing positive for COVID-19, the Football League (EFL) said on Friday. Spurs' third-round match against Orient was cancelled on Tuesday, a day after the fourth-tier club revealed the positive tests and closed their Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities until further notice.

"Tottenham Hotspur have been awarded with a bye to progress to round four... and will now play Chelsea on Tuesday, Sept. 29," the EFL said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2020/september/efl-statement-leyton-orient-v-tottenham-hotspur2. "This followed a number of Leyton Orient players testing positive for COVID-19. "The Board has determined that in line with Rule 5.1, (Orient) was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture... and shall therefore forfeit the tie."

The news is a blow for Orient owner Nigel Travis, who had said his team needed the financial boost that accompanies a home fixture against one of the Premier League's leading lights. "The coronavirus has added 1.5 million pounds ($1.91 million) to our losses and this game would have contributed about 150,000 pounds to offset those losses so this is a big blow," Travis said after Tuesday's cancellation.

"We think the appropriate action is for this game to take place. If we don't play the game and are forced to forfeit, it's a demonstration that doing the right thing doesn't work. It would be an incentive not to test." Orient's League Two match against Walsall, which was due to take place on Saturday, has also been called off, with the EFL planning to announce a revised date for the fixture.

($1 = 0.7866 pounds)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Chain reaction: bikes and pedestrians do battle in COVID-era Paris

Parisian commuters in their thousands reacted to the COVID-19 epidemic by ditching public transport and walking or biking instead, but now they find themselves fighting each other for space on the crowded streets.Twice daily during rush hou...

Lionel Messi lashes out at Barcelona for selling Luis Suárez

Lionel Messi criticized the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Surez on Friday, dealing another blow to the damaged relationship between the Argentine and Barcelonas leadership. Messi posted a photo of himself with Surez on Instagram wi...

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Grants In-principle Authorisation to Set-up and Operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit to Vakrangee Limited

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Vakrangee Limited VL has been granted In-principle authorisation to set-up and operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit BBPOU under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 from Reserve Bank...

Japan Catholic Church sued for damages in alleged sex abuse

A woman has filed a suit against the Roman Catholic Church in Japan alleging that a priest raped her four decades ago, as the churchs unfolding worldwide sexual abuse crisis gradually reaches Japan. The civil lawsuit, filed this week in Sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020