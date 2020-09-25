IPL 13: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Stadium here on Friday. DC and CSK played against each other thrice in the 2019 season and the MS Dhoni-led side won all the games.

CSK has played two matches in the tournament so far, and the side has recorded one win and one loss. The side defeated Mumbai Indians in their first match of the tournament, but then the Dhoni-led side stumbled to a 16-run loss against Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, Delhi has played just one match in Indian Premier League 2020, and the side defeated Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had hurt his shoulder during the match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday and he went off the field after bowling his first over.

"We want to give Ashwin a break for 2-3 games and then we would like to have him back," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss. Amit Mishra will fill in for Ashwin while Avesh Khan will replace Mohit Sharma in Capitals playing eleven. CSK made only one change as they brought in Josh Hazlewood in place of Lungi Ngidi.

CSK playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood. Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Aksar Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada. (ANI)