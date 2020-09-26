Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Italian Ganna wins time trial world title on home soil

Swiss Stefan Kung took third place, 29.80 seconds off the pace, as Australian Rohan Dennis, who had won the two previous titles, ended up a disappointing fifth. "It's a dream for me, I had great support from the team car, I want to thank the whole Italian team," said Ganna, who had geared up for the event by winning the individual time trial on the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race earlier this month.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-09-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 00:53 IST
Cycling-Italian Ganna wins time trial world title on home soil
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna won his maiden individual time trial world title on home soil as the Italian crushed his rivals over 32 kilometres on Friday.

The 24-year-old, a four-times individual pursuit world champion on the track, clocked 35 minutes 54.10 seconds to beat Belgian Wout van Aert by 26.72 seconds. Swiss Stefan Kung took third place, 29.80 seconds off the pace, as Australian Rohan Dennis, who had won the two previous titles, ended up a disappointing fifth.

"It's a dream for me, I had great support from the team car, I want to thank the whole Italian team," said Ganna, who had geared up for the event by winning the individual time trial on the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race earlier this month. "I had no pressure. I was coming for a podium finish having won four rainbow jerseys on the track already."

Ganna is the first Italian to win the individual time trial at the road world championships. Briton Geraint Thomas, who is gearing up for next month's Giro d'Italia, finished an encouraging fourth after making a fast start despite racing without his GPS unit.

"I warmed up on a different bike and then I got to my race bike and it wasn't there. People were running around looking for it... No idea. Someone (messed) up, but that's the way it goes," Thomas was quoted as saying by Cycling News. "I only got my race bike three minutes before the start and I was like, 'Where's my Garmin?' They gave me a spare one and I was frantically pairing that. Then I went to put it on and it was too big to fit on, so I was like, jeepers, but that's just the way it goes."

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, the 2017 champion, endured a bad day at the office, narrowly avoiding a crash in the finale and finishing 10th, more than one minute off the pace. Chaos was narrowly avoided as the finish line arch collapsed about half an hour after the last rider, Dennis, completed his ride.

"Due to the very strong wind today, the finish arch fell down in the late afternoon, after the end of the race," the UCI said in a statement. "The staff of the organising committee and the UCI are working to ensure the equipment is in perfect working order for tomorrow's race."

The road world championships continue on Saturday with the women's race.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India reported 86,052 new coronavirus cases on Friday and was set to overtake the United States by next month as the worlds worst-affected nation, while the World Health Organization warned the global death toll could double to 2 million be...

Ethiopia tells U.N. 'no intention' of using dam to harm Egypt, Sudan

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the United Nations on Friday that his country has no intention of harming Sudan and Egypt with a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile that has caused a bitter water dispute between the three countri...

Trudeau says he will 'take into account' U.S. drug import plans but will put Canadians first

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that while he is willing to entertain demands from the United States for Canadian medications, he would put the nations needs first.In a bid to lower drug prices, U.S. President Donald T...

Costa Rica signs up for COVAX vaccines for one million doses

The Costa Rican government announced on Friday it has signed up for the World Health Organizations COVAX facility vaccine program to be able to pre-order more than one million doses of its coronavirus vaccines once they are made available.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020