Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Benfica coach baffled by ban on supporters in Portugal

Jesus said he could not understand why crowds were banned at football while cinemas and theatres were open and the annual three-day Avante music festival went ahead this month. "Of all activities, football is the one which has best managed to cope and live with the virus," he told reporters.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 26-09-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 03:04 IST
Soccer-Benfica coach baffled by ban on supporters in Portugal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus is baffled by the Portuguese government's refusal to allow any spectators to watch football matches in the country, he said on Friday. Jesus said he could not understand why crowds were banned at football while cinemas and theatres were open and the annual three-day Avante music festival went ahead this month.

"Of all activities, football is the one which has best managed to cope and live with the virus," he told reporters. "I don't understand why we can't have spectators at football matches.

"I don't understand this talk that being at a football match is different to going to the cinema, the theatre or the Avante festival," he added, referring to comments made by Prime Minister Antonio Costa earlier this month. The 66-year-old Jesus, who has returned for a second stint at Benfica after coaching Brazilian club Flamengo last season, said he believed that 15,000 or 20,000 people could be allowed to watch matches at Benfica's Estadio da Luz.

Portugal currently allows restaurants and cafes to open with strict restrictions, while cinemas and theatres are also open with allocated seats and reduced capacity. The Avante festival was subject to crowd limits when it took place. "We have to know how to test, isolate and prevent," added Jesus. "Otherwise, we all stay indoors at home and go crazy."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Notable legal opinions of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett, who President Donald Trump plans to pick for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served as a federal appeals court judge since 2017 and has weighed in on cases involving several hot-button issues including abort...

‘Things have to change’ Canada’s Trudeau declares amid COVID-19

The world is in crisis, and not just because of the last few months. Not just because of COVID-19. But because of the last few decades. And because of us, he said in a pre-recorded speech for the gathering. Mr. Trudeau recalled that follo...

Togo's prime minister and government resign, presidency says

Togolese Prime Minister Komi Selom Klassou and his government tendered their resignation on Friday, the presidency said in a statement, congratulating the Cabinet for its work in office. A governmental change has been anticipated since Pres...

Rise in virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of U.S. election

With COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. topping 200,000 this week following a rise in new daily cases last week for the first time in eight weeks, the role of the economy in the looming presidential election could take on heightened importance -- ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020