Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Lightning on verge of Stanley Cup after OT win over Stars

The only team in history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in a final to hoist the Stanley Cup were the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, who won four straight games after losing the first three against the Detroit Red Wings. Dallas had just three shots in the first period but goals from John Klingberg and Joe Pavelski had them up 2-0 late in the opening frame before Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point took over.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 09:34 IST
NHL-Lightning on verge of Stanley Cup after OT win over Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning used their vaunted powerplay to overcome the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime on Friday for a commanding 3-1 lead in the National Hockey League's best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final.

Kevin Shattenkirk scored the winner seven minutes into the sudden-death extra period when he sent a snap shot through a screen on the powerplay to put the Lightning on the cusp of their first Stanley Cup since 2004. "I just told Victor (Hedman) that if they come out hard just give it over to me and I am going to try and find a lane," said Shattenkirk. "I just waited for the time and obviously was able to get one through."

Game Five is scheduled for Saturday in Edmonton, which was selected as the site for the entire series to help limit travel and minimize COVID-19 risks. The only team in history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in a final to hoist the Stanley Cup were the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, who won four straight games after losing the first three against the Detroit Red Wings.

Dallas had just three shots in the first period but goals from John Klingberg and Joe Pavelski had them up 2-0 late in the opening frame before Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point took over. Point scored on a breakaway with 33 seconds left in the first and then tied the game with a powerplay goal two minutes into the second when he swatted the puck out of the air for his league-leading 13th goal of the playoffs.

Corey Perry put Dallas in front again near the midway mark of the second but a Stars penalty proved costly as Yanni Gourde fired home after the puck bounced right on to his stick with 66 seconds left in the frame. Alex Killorn gave Tampa Bay their first lead of the night seven minutes into the third period but Pavelski scored his second goal of the game with just over eight minutes left in regulation to set up a tense finish.

"It's an unfortunate way to lose that game the way we battled back," said Stars head coach Rick Bowness. "I have full faith in our team that we will fight back, we will bounce back."

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly celebrate his album release with night out

American actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the rappers latest album release with a night out. According to People Magazine, the couple was spotted out in Los Angeles Thursday evening local time in anticipation of Kelly...

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, Instinct Solar with Power Glass solar charging lens launched

Smart wearables maker Garmin has launched two solar-powered smartwatches, the Fenix 6 Pro Solar and the Instinct Solar, in India. Both watches come with built-in sports apps and Power Glass solar charging lens and Power Manager that gives t...

Aldis Hodge in talks to join Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' movie

The Invisible Man star Aldis Hodge is in negotiations to essay the role of Hawkman in Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam. The film is a spin-off of Warner Bros and New Line Cinemas Shazam, which starring Zachary Levi.The movie, which will feature J...

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020