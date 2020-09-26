Left Menu
Development News Edition

Perisic has returned to Inter with desire and enthusiasm: Antonio Conte

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has said that Ivan Perisic has returned to the side with desire and enthusiasm.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 26-09-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 11:12 IST
Perisic has returned to Inter with desire and enthusiasm: Antonio Conte
Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has said that Ivan Perisic has returned to the side with desire and enthusiasm. Perisic has made his way back to Inter Milan after having spent the 2019-20 season on loan with German side Bayern Munich.

With Bayern Munich, Perisic was able to win the Champions League, Bundesliga, and DFB-Pokal. "Now he's back, with great determination to play for Inter and help us out, to put himself at the service of the team, and I am happy that he's got this desire," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"Also, because when you've got this kind of determination, this enthusiasm, this desire, in the end, everything gets easier for the coach," he added. Inter Milan had finished at the second place in the Serie standings for the 2019-20 season and now the side has added the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Arturo Vidal to their squad.

"Arturo Vidal is in good shape, he arrived in good physical condition. Tactically, he is a player that has already played with me, but at the same time we're doing new stuff now compared to the past when he was one of my players," Conte said. "Therefore, he is integrating well, he's a smart player, tactically, physically, he's got a great mindset. In our midfield, he can do everything. He can be one of the two central midfielders, he can play as an offensive one, he can play together with a low playmaker should we decide to do that. He can play in any role and we are happy to have him with us," he added.

Inter Milan will lock horns with Fiorentina in the Serie A later today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

5G, its impact on Cybersecurity and Measures for Enhanced Protection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Would not forget the virus that came from China: Trump

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end his countrys reliance on China once and for all if voted to power, expressing disappointment that the post-coronavirus relationship with Beijing does not mean the same to him as he would not forget...

UK India Business Council signs MoU with WBIDC

The UK India Business Council has signed an MoU with West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation WBIDC, to focus on accelerating industrial development in the state. This collaborative partnership between the UKIBC and West Bengal govern...

IPL 13: Sehwag asks CSK batsmen to have "glucose" for increasing intensity

Taking a dig at the lack of intensity being shown by the batsmen of Chennai Super Kings CSK, former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday asked the MS Dhoni-led team to have some glucose before the start of the match. His remark comes a...

Taiwan's armed forces strain in undeclared war of attrition with China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited a low-key but critical maintenance base for fighter jet engines on Saturday, offering encouragement as the Chinese-claimed islands armed forces strain in the face of repeated Chinese air force incursion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020