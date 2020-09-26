FC Goa rope in Australian defender James Donachie

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Saturday announced the signing of Australian defender James Donachie on a one-year loan, ahead of the upcoming season. The 27-year-old defender is a three-time A-League champion with two of his titles playing for the Brisbane Roar. He also won the title as a part of Melbourne Victory side.

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, Donachie not only brings height to the backline but also the rich experience of having played in the AFC Champions League. The Queensland native has already participated in the competition over five different editions which include each of the last three seasons with Melbourne. "I am thrilled to be coming to Goa and India. This should be a great opportunity and challenge for me," Donachie said.

"I will be playing for a club that's not only looking to challenge for the title but will also be playing at the highest level in Asia - the AFC Champions League," he added. Donachie played junior football in Queensland before joining the Brisbane Roar's youth program. He joined the A-League side in 2012 and his very first season saw him taste silverware as the Roars clinched the title. He was also part of Brisbane's title-winning side two years later.

The Australian made his first big move in 2016 when he signed for Melbourne Victory. He was with the side till the end of last season. FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said, "James is exactly the kind of profile we wanted to bring to FC Goa this year, both for our ISL and AFC Champions League campaigns.

"He's entering the peak of his career, and has already won titles at the domestic level, played at a very high level in Korea (Jeonnam Dragons), and is an experienced campaigner at the continental stage."