Left Menu
Development News Edition

We can't look to DRS to save our hinds, says NZ skipper Sophie Devine

After suffering a 17 run defeat against Australia, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine refused to hide behind the lack of the Decision Review System (DRS) and said that one shouldn't finger point anyone else for the loss.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:22 IST
We can't look to DRS to save our hinds, says NZ skipper Sophie Devine
White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a 17 run defeat against Australia, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine refused to hide behind the lack of the Decision Review System (DRS) and said that one shouldn't finger point anyone else for the loss. The use of DRS came in the 14th over of Australia's innings when Nicola Carey clearly edged the ball but was given not out by the on-field umpire.

If the decision had been given in favour of New Zealand, the Aussies would have been reeling at 82 for the loss of six wickets. "If the technology is available across the series then absolutely [we'd like it], but we know there's no DRS this series so we'll just have to live with it. We have full trust and faith in the umpires. They'll make mistakes, just like us players do," ESPNcricinfo quoted Devine as saying.

"We also know there's an extreme cost that comes with [DRS] and we all know [in] the current situation that purse strings are probably a little bit tighter. We can't look to DRS to save our hinds. We've just got to be better, can't finger point anywhere but ourselves. The Australian side was clinical and got the job done," she added. Although Carey just made seven off 12 balls, the presence of her gave Ashleigh Gardner the liberty to counter-attack. The all-rounder made 61 runs off 41 balls and took her side to a respectable total.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 17 runs and Gardner was adjudged as the player of the match. "We'll have to take a long, hard look at ourselves in the mirror tonight because it wasn't good enough. We should have won that game," said the New Zealand skipper.

"It's frustrating. In the field I thought we were poor: we missed a lot of simple ground balls that nine times out of 10 we'd collect those. We can't use the excuse that we haven't played in a while," she added. This match between Australia and New Zealand was the first international cricket fixture to allow some spectators inside the stadium ever since the game was put on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second T20I between both these sides will be played on September 27 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers continue to block rail tracks in Punjab

Farmers in Punjab continued their rail roko agitation on Saturday at several places in the state in protest against the three farm Bills passed by Parliament recently. The movement of trains in the state continued to remain suspended in the...

Amit Shah to inaugurate 'Destination North East-2020' event on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a four-day event here on Sunday to highlight the Northeast regions various potentials like eco-tourism, culture, heritage and business. The Destination North East-2020 is a calendar event of the...

Sathankulam custodial deaths: 9 TN police personnel charge-sheeted by CBI for murder, destruction of evidence

The CBI has charge-sheeted nine Tamil Nadu policemen for murder, conspiracy and other offences in the custodial death case of the father-son duo who were arrested on a fake charge of violating the lockdown and tortured in Sathankulam police...

Dehradun: Rajnath to e-unveil inauguration stone of underpasses at IMA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the inauguration stone of two underpasses at the Indian Military Academy here through a virtual program on Monday. The project will cost Rs 45 crore and is likely to be completed in two years, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020