We can't look to DRS to save our hinds, says NZ skipper Sophie Devine

After suffering a 17 run defeat against Australia, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine refused to hide behind the lack of the Decision Review System (DRS) and said that one shouldn't finger point anyone else for the loss. The use of DRS came in the 14th over of Australia's innings when Nicola Carey clearly edged the ball but was given not out by the on-field umpire.

If the decision had been given in favour of New Zealand, the Aussies would have been reeling at 82 for the loss of six wickets. "If the technology is available across the series then absolutely [we'd like it], but we know there's no DRS this series so we'll just have to live with it. We have full trust and faith in the umpires. They'll make mistakes, just like us players do," ESPNcricinfo quoted Devine as saying.

"We also know there's an extreme cost that comes with [DRS] and we all know [in] the current situation that purse strings are probably a little bit tighter. We can't look to DRS to save our hinds. We've just got to be better, can't finger point anywhere but ourselves. The Australian side was clinical and got the job done," she added. Although Carey just made seven off 12 balls, the presence of her gave Ashleigh Gardner the liberty to counter-attack. The all-rounder made 61 runs off 41 balls and took her side to a respectable total.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 17 runs and Gardner was adjudged as the player of the match. "We'll have to take a long, hard look at ourselves in the mirror tonight because it wasn't good enough. We should have won that game," said the New Zealand skipper.

"It's frustrating. In the field I thought we were poor: we missed a lot of simple ground balls that nine times out of 10 we'd collect those. We can't use the excuse that we haven't played in a while," she added. This match between Australia and New Zealand was the first international cricket fixture to allow some spectators inside the stadium ever since the game was put on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second T20I between both these sides will be played on September 27 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. (ANI)