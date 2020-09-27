Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB summons Misbah and players after their meeting with PM

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, Test captain Azhar Ali and senior batsman Muhammad Hafeez have been summoned by the PCB in the wake of their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan for restoring departmental teams in domestic cricket.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 27-09-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 10:03 IST
PCB summons Misbah and players after their meeting with PM

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, Test captain Azhar Ali and senior batsman Muhammad Hafeez have been summoned by the PCB in the wake of their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan for restoring departmental teams in domestic cricket. According to sources close to the players, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan will meet with the three players on Monday to convey the board’s displeasure and unhappiness over their move to approach Imran Khan and speak out against a policy decision.

Misbah, Azhar and Hafeez were called for a meeting by Imran Khan earlier this month after they requested for his time to discuss the problems being faced by cricketers around the country due to closure of departmental teams in domestic cricket. Ironically PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, CEO Wasim Khan were also present at the meeting in which Imran Khan rejected the concerns of Misbah and company, making it clear the new system of having just six provincial first class teams would continue and needed to be given time to bear results.

Mani and Wasim Khan were not happy with Misbah and the two other players going against a policy decision of the board in front of the Prime Minister and this will be conveyed to them on Monday. But a well-informed source said that despite what is being portrayed publicly Misbah, Azhar and Hafeez had kept the board informed about their desire to meet the PM.

"The trio had time and again made it clear to the board officials they were not in favour of the scrapping of departmental teams in domestic cricket," the source said. He said it was strange that contrary to this, the board was giving the impression that they were unaware that the three sought a meeting with the PM directly.

"How is it possible that the Prime Minister who is patron in chief of the board would agree to meet with Misbah and company without first the board being made aware of this and secondly how did the two senior PCB officials also attend the meeting?" the source questioned..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief hails Modi's assurance of India's vaccine prodn prowess to help nations fight COVID-19

World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modis assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19, saying the pandemic can be defeated onl...

Airowater looking to raise USD 20 mn to fund expansion plans

Atmospheric water generator firm Airowater Pvt Ltd is looking to raise around USD 20 million nearly Rs 150 crore to fund its expansion plans, including increasing production capacity, strengthening presence in India and overseas markets lik...

Guj: Coast Guard rescues 12 crew members of sinking cargo ship

Twelve crew members of a cargo vessel sinking in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast have been rescued by the Coast Guard, officials said on Sunday. Around 9 pm on Saturday, the Coast Guard received information that there was flooding onb...

Need to up my game and get a few runs, says Karthik

Yet to fire with the bat in the tournament so far, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Diinesh Karthik has admitted that he needs to up his own game in the coming matches of the Indian Premier League. Young Shubman Gill shone with an unbeaten ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020