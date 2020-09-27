Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharma 67th in Irish Open; Aaron Rai takes 2-shot lead

Sharma is now right at the bottom at T-67th. Aaron Rai has taken a one-stroke lead going into the final round as he bids for a second European Tour title. Rai has led the field or shared the lead after each of the opening three rounds in Northern Ireland and is looking to complete a remarkable double, having won in wire-to-wire fashion in Hong Kong.

PTI | Ballymena | Updated: 27-09-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 10:50 IST
Sharma 67th in Irish Open; Aaron Rai takes 2-shot lead

Enduring one of his leanest spells, India's Shubhankar Sharma carded a six-over 76 with four bogeys, a double bogey and no birdies at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Sharma is now right at the bottom at T-67th.

Aaron Rai has taken a one-stroke lead going into the final round as he bids for a second European Tour title. After starting the round in shared lead with Australia's Maverick Antcliff, the Briton of Indian-Kenyan origin, Rai pulled clear courtesy of a three under par third round of 67. Rai’s maiden victory came at the Honma Hong Kong Open in 2018.

India’s other challenger Gaganjeet Bhullar missed the cut. Rai has led the field or shared the lead after each of the opening three rounds in Northern Ireland and is looking to complete a remarkable double, having won in wire-to-wire fashion in Hong Kong. Antcliff was one of a number of players who had to return to the golf course this morning to finish his second round, carding eagle on the final hole for a second round 65 before doing it all over again and carding a third round 68. The 27-year-old sits just one shot behind Rai as he aims to win his first European Tour title in just his 19th start. One stroke further back on six under par is the trio of Dean Burmester, Jazz Janewattananond and Oscar Lengden, while the leading Irishman is former Amateur Champion James Sugrue, in a share of 25th on two over.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers playing major role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM

Lauding farmers for strengthening the countrys agriculture sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the farm sector is playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India. He also said if the essence of Mahatma Gandhis ...

TCS opens National Qualifier Test to corporates for recruiting freshers

Tata Consultancy Services has opened its National Qualifier Test NQT to corporates to help them in their fresher recruitment programmes, and the IT major has received interest from various companies for being a part of the initiative. Till ...

Basil Eidenbenz to play Eskel in 'The Witcher' in S2 after Thue Ersted Rasmussen's exit

Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, best known for his roles in the UK series Victoria and The Athena, is stepping in to play Eskel in the second season of the Netflix series The Witcher after Thue Ersted Rasmussen left the show. Danish actor Rasm...

Had we followed Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign would not have been needed today: PM.

Had we followed Mahatma Gandhis economic philosophy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign would not have been needed today PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020