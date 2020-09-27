Sharma 67th in Irish Open; Aaron Rai takes 2-shot lead

Enduring one of his leanest spells, India's Shubhankar Sharma carded a six-over 76 with four bogeys, a double bogey and no birdies at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Sharma is now right at the bottom at T-67th.

Aaron Rai has taken a one-stroke lead going into the final round as he bids for a second European Tour title. After starting the round in shared lead with Australia's Maverick Antcliff, the Briton of Indian-Kenyan origin, Rai pulled clear courtesy of a three under par third round of 67. Rai’s maiden victory came at the Honma Hong Kong Open in 2018.

India’s other challenger Gaganjeet Bhullar missed the cut. Rai has led the field or shared the lead after each of the opening three rounds in Northern Ireland and is looking to complete a remarkable double, having won in wire-to-wire fashion in Hong Kong. Antcliff was one of a number of players who had to return to the golf course this morning to finish his second round, carding eagle on the final hole for a second round 65 before doing it all over again and carding a third round 68. The 27-year-old sits just one shot behind Rai as he aims to win his first European Tour title in just his 19th start. One stroke further back on six under par is the trio of Dean Burmester, Jazz Janewattananond and Oscar Lengden, while the leading Irishman is former Amateur Champion James Sugrue, in a share of 25th on two over.