EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah. *STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-PREVIEW Fast bowling concerns for RCB ahead of Rohit versus Kohli clash Dubai, Sep 27 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

SPO-SHOOT-BINDRA-CAMP Olympics around the corner, would be lovely to have athletes train together: Bindra By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) With care and caution, Indian shooters could start training together for the Tokyo Olympics, feels the country's biggest achiever in the sport, Abhinav Bindra. SPO-CRI-IPL-ZAHEER Hardik keen to bowl, but we need to listen to his body: Zaheer Dubai, Sep 26 (PTI) Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Sunday said Hardik Pandya is keen to bowl but the team management needs to listen to his body as the all-rounder is playing after a lengthy layoff due to a back injury.

SPO-CRI-RAJPUT-VISA Rajput shouldn't have any issue in getting visa to tour Pakistan with Zimbabwe: PCB source Karachi, Sep 27 (PTI) Former India Test batsman Lalchand Rajput, who is Zimbabwe's head coach, will have no problems in getting a visa to tour Pakistan along with the team next month, said a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board. SPO-HANDBALL-MEETING Bickering top officials of handball federation agree to work together, says secretary general Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) The president and secretary general of Handball Federation of India (HFI) on Sunday decided to bury the hatchet after a public fallout and work together for the betterment of the sport in the country.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-COMMENTS Need to up my game and get a few runs, says Karthik Abu Dhabi, Sep 27 (PTI) Yet to fire with the bat in the tournament so far, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has admitted that he needs to up his own game in the coming matches of the Indian Premier League. SPO-CRI-IPL-GILL Gill hails Cummins' superb comeback against SRH Abu Dhabi, Sep 27 (PTI) Young Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill, who played an unbeaten match-winning knock against Sunrisers Hyderebad, hailed Pat Cummins for his strong comeback after the Australian pacer had a forgettable outing against Mumbai Indians in their opening IPL fixture.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WARNER Warner hits out at SRH's poor middle-order approach Abu Dhabi, Sep 27 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has criticised the below-par effort of his batsmen after they slumped to their second successive defeat in the ongoing IPL, saying poor application in the middle overs let the team down yet again. SPO-CRI-MISBAH PCB summons Misbah and players after their meeting with PM Karachi, Sep 27 (PTI) Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, Test captain Azhar Ali and senior batsman Muhammad Hafeez have been summoned by the PCB in the wake of their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan for restoring departmental teams in domestic cricket.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Chat with coach helps Lahiri card 64, get into T-10 in Dominion Republic Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Sep 27 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri shot his best round on the PGA Tour since 2018, producing a bogey-free 8-under 64 that catapulted him into the top-10 after 54 holes in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. SPO-GOLF-IND Sharma 67th in Irish Open; Aaron Rai takes 2-shot lead Ballymena (Northern Ireland), Sep 27 (PTI) Enduring one of his leanest spells, India's Shubhankar Sharma carded a six-over 76 with four bogeys, a double bogey and no birdies at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-LD EB East Bengal enter ISL, to play in 2020 season Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) It's official. Riding a wave of emotions and last-ditch efforts, East Bengal on Sunday entered the ISL in the iconic club's centenary year, joining Indian football's significant other -- Mohun Bagan -- in the top tier. SPO-CRI-WOM-DAVID Focus will be on unearthing more talent like Shafali Verma: new chief selector Neetu David By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Newly-appointed women's chief selector Neetu David says her panel's focus will be on unearthing more young talent like 16-year-old Shafali Verma, who became an overnight star with her rare six-hitting ability.

SPO-WINTERSPORT-KESHAVAN Winter sport can be booming industry, Himalayan range provides best environment: Shiva Keshavan By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Winter sport athletes of India are feeling neglected when a booming industry could have been created courtesy the enchanting Himalayan range, reckons Shiva Keshavan, who waited till the end of his 25-year long career to get recognition for his achievements. SPO-FOOT-ISL-EB-BHUTIA Don't judge East Bengal performance this year: Bhutia By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) East Bengal have realised their dream to play in the top-tier Indian Super League but fans should not expect too much this season, the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia said on Sunday, keeping in mind the club's late entry.

SPO-SAI-ACTIVITIES-RESUMPTION Tokyo-bound para-athletes and players in 9 disciplines to resume activities from Oct 5: SAI New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics bound para-athletes and those who have not yet qualified for the Games, are likely to resume sporting activities at the National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country from October 5 in a phased manner, the SAI said on Sunday. SPO-FOOT-RKFC-WOM Daughters Day Gift: RKFC announces formation of all-women's football team in Kashmir By Sumir Kaul Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) On an occasion most appropriate, Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) has presented its fans in the union territory a Daughter's Day gift by announcing the formation of an all-women's team, which will compete at national tournaments.