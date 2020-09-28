Tennis-Zverev overcomes slow start to reach second round in Paris

Left Menu
U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev overcame a slow start to launch his French Open challenge with a 7-5 6-2 6-4 victory over Austrian Dennis Novak on Sunday. All they did was play on this surface." Addressing his critics, Zverev added: "Some say that I don't do well at Grand Slams, I'm proving them wrong this year.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 01:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev overcame a slow start to launch his French Open challenge with a 7-5 6-2 6-4 victory over Austrian Dennis Novak on Sunday. U.S. Open runner-up Zverev, who had not played on clay since last year, trailed 4-1 in the opening set before he turned the screw on Court Philippe Chatrier, whose roof remained open despite a light drizzle.

"Close the roof!" screamed one of the few spectators during the second set. It made Zverev smile but did not affect the German's focus as he set up a meeting with either France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert or American qualifier Michael Mmoh.

"I didn't play any claycourt before this, it's my first one (this year) and it was not easy. It was rainy and cold, I needed to get used to it, said the 23-year-old Zverev. "He's a player who is good on this surface. He grew up with (fellow Austrian) Dominic Thiem. All they did was play on this surface."

Addressing his critics, Zverev added: "Some say that I don't do well at Grand Slams, I'm proving them wrong this year. I'm hoping for a deep run here." Zverev, who never made it past the last-eight at Roland Garros, reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open before losing to Thiem in the U.S. Open final earlier this month.

