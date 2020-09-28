Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Persepolis end Asian Champions League hopes of Xavi's Al Sadd

Xavi Hernandez’s hopes of leading Al Sadd to the Asian Champions League title came crashing down in Doha on Sunday as a late Issa Alekasir header earned Iran’s Persepolis a 1-0 win that eliminated the Qataris. Persepolis, beaten finalists in the competition in 2018, advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to Alekasir’s glancing 88th-minute effort, with the 30-year-old forward finding the back of the net having earlier hit the woodwork twice.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 01:40 IST
Soccer-Persepolis end Asian Champions League hopes of Xavi's Al Sadd

Xavi Hernandez’s hopes of leading Al Sadd to the Asian Champions League title came crashing down in Doha on Sunday as a late Issa Alekasir header earned Iran’s Persepolis a 1-0 win that eliminated the Qataris.

Persepolis, beaten finalists in the competition in 2018, advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to Alekasir’s glancing 88th-minute effort, with the 30-year-old forward finding the back of the net having earlier hit the woodwork twice. The Tehran-based club will be joined in Monday’s draw for the quarter-finals by Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr following their 1-0 victory over compatriots Al Taawoun in Sunday’s late game.

“We made a lot of mistakes today and at this stage of the competition minor details count,” said Al Sadd’s Hassan Al Haydos. “We would have won today had we followed the instructions of our coach, but we’re all responsible for this loss.”

Elimination means another year of disappointment in the Asian Champions League for Al Sadd, who were knocked out by eventual winners Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia in last year’s semi-finals and who have not won the title since 2011. After a tense opening 45 minutes it was former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi’s side that looked the more likely to take the lead, with Abdelkareem Hassan, Akram Afif and Tarek Salman all going close before Alekasir clipped the crossbar at the other end two minutes after the hour mark.

The Persepolis man was narrowly off target again seven minutes later when, on another counter-attack, Bashar Rasan found his team mate eight metres from goal only for his first-time effort to thunder against the woodwork. With two minutes remaining, however, Alekasir finally broke the deadlock as he steered Omid Alishah’s corner beyond Saad Al Sheeb, and Persepolis saw out the final minutes despite Siamak Nemati’s late red card for dangerous play.

In the final round-of-16 clash in the western half of the competition, Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah was on target 15 minutes from fulltime to earn Al Nassr their spot in the last eight against fellow Saudis Al Taawoun. Al Nassr and Persepolis advance alongside Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor and Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia to the quarter-finals of the competition, which is being played in Doha in a centralised format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams in the eastern half of the continent are scheduled to face off from mid-November with the final to be played on Dec. 19.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Greek police arrest 3 human traffickers, free 7 captives

Greek police said Sunday they have arrested three men of Pakistani origin for keeping seven people, including an Afghan family of four, whom they had helped cross into Greece, hostage and demanding money to release them. Police raids in two...

Swiftly spreading wildfire erupts in California's Napa Valley wine country

A wind-driven wildfire erupted on Sunday in the heart of northern Californias Napa Valley wine country and spread across more than 1,000 acres 404 hectares, forcing the evacuation of several communities and a hospital, authorities said.The ...

WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Top seed Simona Halep celebrated her 29th birthday in style with a 6-4 6-0 victory over Spains Sara Sorribes Tormo on the opening day of the French Open on Sunday, while other players were left frustrated by the wet, windy and cold conditio...

Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; 18 killed

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has erupted again over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the territorys defence ministry said 16 soldiers and two civilians have been killed and more than 100 others woun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020