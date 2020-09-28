Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 28-09-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 06:11 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's matches in La Liga: NEW SEASON, SAME VAR DEBATES OVER MADRID

There was an inescapable sense of deja-vu when Sergio Ramos scored from the spot to give a rusty Real Madrid a 3-2 victory over Real Betis after they were awarded a fiercely contested late penalty. Having spent most of their run to last season's title brushing off accusations of receiving favourable decisions courtesy of VAR, Zinedine Zidane's side were once again in the spotlight after three big calls went their way.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini lost his cool in the post-match news conference and risks a touchline ban after declaring his team could not compete against Madrid when they had VAR on their side. Former Barcelona player Carles Puyol, a La Liga ambassador, could also not contain his anger, making a series of sarcastic posts on social media and saying Barca would have their work cut out trying to beat Madrid to the title with such decisions going their way.

JOAO FELIX PROMISES MORE AFTER TRANSITIONAL SEASON After a first campaign in which he largely failed to live up to his 126-million-euro transfer fee, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix delivered a superb first game of the season in his side's 6-1 thrashing of Granada, showing why his club had invested so much in him.

Felix's poor debut season was underlined by the fact he was left out of Atleti's starting 11 in their Champions League quarter-final defeat to RB Leipzig, but if he continues to play as he did on Sunday, he will be the team's undisputed leader. The Portuguese forward, 20, dragged Granada's defence all over the place with his dribbling, earning a penalty in the first half before scoring a tremendous solo goal in the second.

His incisive passing was equally impressive, such as when he picked out Angel Correa for the second goal, and should ease Atletico's long-running problems of unlocking stubborn defences. While Luis Suarez ended up grabbing the headlines by scoring twice on his debut, Atletico will be even more encouraged by the form of the player they have trusted to lead them into the future.

SYSTEMIC CHANGE BODES WELL FOR BARCA There had been a lot of talk about the 4-2-3-1 shape new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman had been working on in pre-season and the formation he has designed could hardly have had a better first outing as the Catalans dominated Villarreal 4-0.

The Dutchman deployed Lionel Messi in the 'false nine' role the Argentinean had perfected a decade ago, with Ansu Fati on the left wing and Antoine Griezmann on the right, with a re-born Philippe Coutinho as an attacking midfielder knitting together the attacks. Behind the front four, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong provided a solid base that saw Barca swarm all over Unai Emery's side and move the ball with speed and purpose, a welcome contrast to the ponderous, slow football they had played for much of last season.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Strategic Energy Partnership emerged as cornerstone of expanding India-US ties: Envoy

Strategic Energy Partnership has emerged as a cornerstone of expanding the US-India ties as the bilateral hydrocarbon trade has increased by 93 per cent in the last two years, a top official has said. Indias Ambassador to the US Taranjit Si...

Andhra: Nandi idol vandalised in Lord Shiva temple in Chittoor

A Nandi idol in a Shiva temple here was vandalised by unknown miscreants in Agara Mangalam village in Gangadhara Nellore Mandal of Chittoor district. Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar informed that the Gangadhara Nellore police station received inf...

Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth in animal study

Australian biotech company Ena Respiratory said on Monday that a nasal spray it is developing to improve the human immune system to fight common cold and flu significantly reduced the growth of the coronavirus in a recent study on animals. ...

Customs seizes arecanut worth Rs 2.76 cr in Assam, three held

The Customs department on Sunday seized 72 metric tonnes of areca nut worth around Rs 2.76 crores and three carrier trucks from Kamrup in Assam. Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the case. Acting on specific intelligenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020