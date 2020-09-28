US Open runner-up Zverev wins 1st match in Paris

Alexander Zverev has won his first match since blowing a two-set lead and losing a fifth-set tiebreaker in the U.S. Open final. Zverev is seeded No. 6 at Roland Garros and came through with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 91st-ranked Dennis Novak — exactly two weeks after being beaten by Dominic Thiem for the title in New York.

Zverev was plagued by double-faults at the U.S. Open but was just fine Sunday, with only two. He hit 10 aces and only was broken once by Novak. That match finished shortly after the longest contest of Day 1 wrapped up: Juan Ignacio Londero emerged to win a 14-12 fifth set after nearly five hours against Federico Delbonis in an all-Argentine matchup.

Londero won 6-4, 7-6 (1), 2-6, 1-6, 14-12. The French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that does not use tiebreakers in the final set.