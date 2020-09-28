Left Menu
IPL 13: Irfan Pathan doesn't want Shivam Dube to bowl death overs for RCB

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that he does not want Shivam Dube to bowl death overs for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:24 IST
IPL 13: Irfan Pathan doesn't want Shivam Dube to bowl death overs for RCB
Irfan Pathan (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that he does not want Shivam Dube to bowl death overs for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). "Look, I think they will get better as soon as Chris Morris comes in. I see Morris coming in, Steyn going out and they are settled. What I don't want from RCB is Shivam Dube bowling the death overs. They have a better team, they have better batsmen comparatively," Pathan said during Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"They are not just dependent on AB de Villiers or Virat Kohli. This year they have Aaron Finch as well, Paddikal started very well. So, there are lots of positives, but in the last game, the way they bowled Shivam Dube in the last over. Navdeep Saini should bowl a minimum of 2 overs at the death because he's the guy who can nail those yorkers as well as he can just bluff the batsmen and bowl bouncers at the death as well," he added. RCB suffered a massive 97-run defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dube had bowled the last over and had conceded 23 runs in the over.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul had played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs in the match, helping his side post a huge target of 207 runs for RCB. Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin picked three wickets each in the match as RCB were all out on 109 runs.

RCB are now gearing up for the clash against Mumbai Indians, scheduled to take place on Monday at Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

