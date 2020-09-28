Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:42 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1350 ERROR-PRONE AUGER ALIASSIME OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Canadian youngster Felix Auger Aliassime was knocked out 7-5 6-3 6-3 by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. Nishioka fired 30 winners past the 19th seed, who made 58 unforced errors and was broken six times.

1305 BERTENS FIGHTS BACK TO BEAT ZAVATSKA Fifth-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens came back from a set down to overcome Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska 2-6 6-2 6-0.

Bertens will next face 2012 finalist Sara Errani, who had to come through qualifying before claiming a 6-2 6-1 opening round win over Puerto Rican Monica Puig. 1300 DOMINANT THIEM PASSES CILIC TEST

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem, twice French Open runner-up, recovered from a slow start to beat former world number three Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 6-3 in just over two hours. 1230 PIRONKOVA GLIDES PAST PETKOVIC

Bulgarian wildcard Tsvetana Pironkova, who reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals in her first tour-level appearance since 2017, breezed into the second round in Paris with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Germany's Andrea Petkovic. READ MORE:

Kyrgios sends volley at Wilander over Murray comments No U.S. hangover for Thiem as he dispatches Cilic

Auger-Aliassime makes early French Open exit Bertens sets up second-round clash with Errani

Kvitova powers past Dodin into second round in Paris Kvitova very glad to see spectators at Roland Garros

Murray needs to stop thinking about himself, says Wilander Players cannot be ejected from French Open with COVID-19 proof before tournament - report

Nadal hoping for familiar script but danger lurks for claycourt king New balls, please! Nadal unhappy with French Open choice

FACTBOX-Tennis-Rafa Nadal v Egor Gerasimov French Open gets off to chilly and damp start

Frosty Azarenka powers through in Paris Tough Gauff downs ninth seed Konta in Paris

Wawrinka thrashes Murray as big match falls flat Birthday girl Halep sails through after slow start

'Dog balls' not good enough for Evans at French Open Serena rooting for F1 champion Hamilton as both eye records

Serena finds it weird to stay in hotel instead of her Paris home French Open order of play on Monday

1045 KVITOVA SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova advanced to the second round with a 6-3 7-5 victory over local favourite Oceane Dodin, firing eight aces and 30 winners while winning 86% of her first serve points.

0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova began her first-round match against unseeded Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin under the retractable roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Serena Williams, gunning for her 24th Grand Slam title, faces compatriot Kristie Ahn. Defending champion Rafa Nadal begins his campaign against Egor Gerasimov.

The event will welcome 1,000 fans daily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists precisely measure total amount of matter in the universe

A top goal in cosmology is to precisely measure the total amount of matter in the universe, a daunting exercise for even the most mathematically proficient. A team led by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, has now done j...

IPL 13: RCB set target of 202 runs for Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB set a very competitive target of 202 runs for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Monday. All RCB batsmen displayed a stunning performance, expect for skipper Virat Kohli, who only managed...

Turncoats have a field day in poll-bound Bihar

It was aayaram gayaram politics in Bihar on Monday when the ruling JDU as well as the opposition RJD claimed to have scored brownie points with the induction of turncoats into their respective folds. Rashtriya Janata Dal dealt a body blow t...

'Ashamed': Lebanese despair at leaders after Macron's rebuke

Lebanese are in despair at their sectarian leaders who have left the nation without government during the worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war that has already driven many into poverty.Emmanuel Macron, president of Lebanons former col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020