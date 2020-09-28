Ashok Dinda to play for Goa in upcoming domestic season

Seamer Ashok Dinda, who was sidelined by Bengal in the previous season, will play for the Goa Ranji team in the upcoming domestic season, which is likely to be a truncated affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of Dinda joining Goa was confirmed to PTI by Goa Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Vipul Phadke.

"Yes, we have roped in Ashok Dinda for one season if the season starts and ends (at all)," said Phadke. Dinda, who is the second highest wicket-taker ever for Bengal with 420 first-class wickets, said his role would be not only to perform consistently but also to groom some youngsters.

"In Bengal, I had the responsibility to win matches there but there will be added pressure in Goa. I've to live up to the expectations and take wickets consistently," Dinda told PTI. "I would try my best to bring the team up. We would play from C group and we will have a chance to make it all the way," he said.

Goa finished toppers from the 10-team Plate Group last season to be back among the Elite. The Amit Verma-led side defeated Mizoram by an innings and 211 runs to make the quarterfinals as they will play in group C.

The Plate Group also featured Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry and Sikkim. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday said they would try to have the domestic season "as much as" they can.

"As of now, we have to wait for the season to start, keeping myself in shape by running and doing the theraband exercise," Dinda said. Calling himself a victim of politics, Dinda had announced last year that he will not play for Bengal, who had ended runners-up in the 2019-2020 season.

Dinda was dropped by Bengal after a fall-out with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose. The 36-year-old was accused of publicly abusing Bose and of creating a rift within the team. Dinda however said he would always miss playing for Bengal.

"I will be lying if I say I won't miss Bengal. It will always be my home, whatever I'm today is because of Bengal. It's in my blood. But as a professional cricketer, it's about playing wherever I get an opportunity," he said. Dinda has played 13 ODIs and nine T20s for India, taking 12 and 17 wickets respectively. He has also played in the Indian Premier League.