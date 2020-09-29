SCOREBOARD

SCOREBOARDPTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:33 IST
Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma c (sub) Negi b Washington Sundar 8 Quinton de Kock c (sub) Negi b Chahal 14 Suryakumar Yadav c de Villiers b Udana 0 Ishan Kishan c Devdutt Padikkal b Udana 99 Hardik Pandya c (sub) Negi b Zampa 15 Kieron Pollard not out 60 Krunal Pandya not out 0 Extras (w-5) 5 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 201 Fall of Wickets: 1-14, 2-16, 3-39, 4-78, 5-197 Bowling: Udana 4-0-45-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-12-1, Navdeep Saini 4-0-43-0, Chahal 4-0-48-1, Zampa 4-0-53-1.
