Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outstanding ‘Super Over’ from Saini: Virat Kohli

"But great innings by Ishan (Kishan) there to get us back in the game and then Polly (Kieron Pollard) was brilliant as usual," Rohit said. Rohit said that Kishan was drained and was not feeling fresh and hence did not bat in the Super Over.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:46 IST
Outstanding ‘Super Over’ from Saini: Virat Kohli
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli hailed young pacer Navdeep Saini's brilliant Super Over that helped his side win a pulsating IPL contest against Mumbai Indians on Monday. RCB defeat Mumbai Indians via Super Over after the original game was tied. Saini bowled the Super Over for RCB conceding only 7 runs and Kohli finished the game with a last ball boundary off Jasprit Bumrah.

"Outstanding Super Over from him (Saini), bowling against Hardik (Pandya) and (Kieron Pollard). I think the longer boundary helped him gain some confidence with his yorker, because he has got the pace and then he was using the wide yorker well too," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "The guys showed real good composure to get these two points in the bag and very crucial points at early stages of the tournament," Kohli added.

He also credited Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard to bring Mumbai back into the game. "It was such a roller-coaster of a game. We batted well in the first innings to get us past 200 and then the start of bowling was outstanding. They played well in the middle overs, waited for the dew to kick in.......Pollard and Ishan to bat the way they did was outstanding to keep them in the game," he added.

According to Kohli, fielding is something that the team needs to work on. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma conceded that Royal Challengers held better nerves than his team. "Nothing to take away from RCB. They stuck to their plans, although we put them under pressure, they held their nerve more than us. It was a great game of cricket, we were not in the game at all when we started with the bat. "But great innings by Ishan (Kishan) there to get us back in the game and then Polly (Kieron Pollard) was brilliant as usual," Rohit said.

Rohit said that Kishan was drained and was not feeling fresh and hence did not bat in the Super Over. "He was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him in but he was not feeling fresh and Hardik is somebody we trust hitting the long-balls but it is not coming off." Rohit said that they did not start well and hence could not get back from there.

"It is just that we couldn't start well. I thought we could get that 200 with the batting power we had but we could not get the momentum in the first 6-7 overs." He was confident that the match is on till Pollard was around. "We lost a few wickets there and could not get back. With Polly (Pollard) being there, anything can happen and with ISHAN hitting the ball really well, we had that belief that we could get it," he said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Giustino feels 'too fresh' after French Open marathon win

While Frenchman Corentin Moutet was left wondering what went wrong in his marathon loss to Lorenzo Giustino in the first round of the French Open, his Italian opponent felt like going for a walk after more than six hours of play over two da...

Trump's reported tax methods would be par for the course for the rich, experts say

President Donald Trump has denied an expose by The New York Times saying he effectively paid no income tax for most of the past two decades, but experts said the methods it was reported he employed to reduce his bill are commonly used by we...

New York's positive COVID-19 test rate inches up as cases climb in other states

The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic. The rise in posit...

Zohra Segal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Google today dedicates an artistic doodle to Zohra Segal or Zohra Sehgal, an Indian actress, dancer, and choreographer. She became one of Indias first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage.Zohra Mumtaz Sehgal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020