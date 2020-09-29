Defending champ Rafael Nadal into 2nd round

Left Menu
Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the second round of the French Open after beating Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Nadal is looking for a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and a 20th major overall to equal Roger Federer's men's record.

Nadal did not face a break point in the first two sets but trailed 15-40 at the start of the third. He saved one but was broken when he hit wide down the line. Gerasimov had a medical timeout for several minutes at 2-2. He received treatment on his right foot after an awkward fall. The foot was heavily strapped and his movement appeared limited afterward.

Nadal served for the match and won on his first match point when Gerasimov patted a shot into the net. The second-seeded Nadal next faces American Mackenzie McDonald.(AP) APA APA

