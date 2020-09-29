Left Menu
IPL 13: ABD keeping wickets adds more balance to our side, says Washington Sundar

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Washington Sundar admitted that the side has better balance with AB de Villiers keeping wickets.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 09:18 IST
RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar (Photo/ iplt20,com). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Washington Sundar admitted that the side has better balance with AB de Villiers keeping wickets. His remark came after RCB's win in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians scored just seven runs and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased it down with ease. In the normal match action, both Mumbai and Bangalore posted 201 runs on the board. In the match against Mumbai Indians, RCB left out Josh Philippe and de Villiers donned the gloves to do the wicket-keeping duties. With bat in hand, the Proteas star played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off just 24 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes.

"Honestly, tell me one thing that AB de Villiers cannot do, whatever the team management wants him to do, he will do that. He has been doing that for so many years for the RCB, obviously, with ABD keeping the wickets, it adds more balance to our side as we can play one extra batsman or bowler. I think him being behind the wickets also gives bowlers a lot of help in their thought process. ABD adds great value to our side," said Sundar while replying to an ANI query during the virtual post-match press conference.Chasing 202, Mumbai found itself at 78/4, and then Ishan Kishan got together with Pollard for a stand of 119 runs to take the side closer to the target. Ishan Kishan played a knock of 99, studded with two fours and nine sixes. On the other hand, Pollard registered an unbeaten inning of 60 off just 24 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes.

For RCB, Sundar and Navdeep Saini were the standout bowlers. Sundar conceded 12 runs in his quota of four overs and he also picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma. Saini finished with figures of 0-43 in his four overs. The pacer also bowled the Super Over in which he conceded just seven runs even though Pollard and Hardik Pandya were in the middle. "Honestly, Saini has been amazing, he has been going from strength and strength, to be able to bowl such a 19th over with two set batsmen at the crease shows his talent. In the Super Over, with Pollard and Pandya, he just gave away seven runs and it was brilliant," said Sundar.

"That's how the dimensions are in Dubai, I think you need a lot of planning to go with when you know one boundary is on the shorter side and the other one is a long boundary. In the first innings, there was some slowness in the wicket, later on dew came on and things were a little difficult for the bowlers," he added. RCB has played three matches in the tournament so far and the side has managed to win two out of these three. The Virat Kohli-led side will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on October 3. (ANI)

