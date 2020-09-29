Sports News Roundup: Doc Rivers out as Los Angeles Clippers coach; Lightning cap road to redemption with Stanley Cup win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Brewers, Astros in playoffs with losing records

Harrison Bader powered the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 win Sunday over visiting Milwaukee, but the Brewers were still the big winners as they grabbed the last spot in the National League postseason. Bader hit a triple, blasted a solo homer and scored twice as the fifth-seeded Cardinals will head on the road to face the fourth-seeded San Diego Padres in a National League wild-card series.

Doc Rivers out as Los Angeles Clippers coach

Doc Rivers confirmed Monday that he is no longer the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. It wasn't immediately clear if Rivers was fired or the parting was mutual. Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics

Daniil Medvedev's miserable relationship with the French Open continued when the fourth seed was bundled out in the first round by Hungary's Marton Fucsovics late on Monday. With the time nearing midnight on a dank and near-deserted Court Suzanne Lenglen, Fucsovics completed a shock 6-4 7-6(3) 2-6 6-1 win in a match of brutal rallies and tetchy exchanges.

Lightning cap road to redemption with Stanley Cup win

The Tampa Bay Lightning overcame the Dallas Stars -- and their own demons -- to hoist the Stanley Cup on Monday, putting to rest last year's painful, early exit from the National Hockey League's (NHL) playoffs. After winning a record-equaling 62 games last season, the team many had labeled among the greatest the sport had ever seen appeared all but assured the NHL's top prize.

Different French Open, same start for Nadal

It might be an unusual French Open but claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title in the usual way with a straightforward 6-4 6-4 6-2 first-round win against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov on Monday. The Spaniard, looking to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, is used to slow starts at Roland Garros and this year's debut was no different.

Lightning burst out of bubble with Stanley Cup win

The Tampa Bay Lightning left the COVID-19 bubble with the Stanley Cup on Monday after their 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars secured the best-of-seven final 4-2 and brought an end to two months of quarantine. Celebrating in a near empty Edmonton arena, which is closer to the North Pole than their Florida home, the Lightning were crowned National Hockey League champions for a second time, atoning for last year's flop when they were favored to lift the trophy only to be swept aside in the opening round.

Heat take down Celtics, move on to NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo had a career-high 32 points and 14 rebounds, Tyler Herro came alive with 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat booked their trip to the NBA Finals with a 125-113 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night near Orlando. Jimmy Butler added 22 points, Herro had 19 and Andre Iguodala scored a season-high 15 as the Heat advanced to the Finals for the first time since 2014. Duncan Robinson also scored 15 and Goran Dragic 13.

Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second round

Sixth seed Serena Williams battled sluggish conditions to defeat fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-6(2) 6-0 to begin her French Open campaign on Monday. Playing an opponent she beat in straight sets at the same stage at the U.S. Open less than a month ago, Williams found herself struggling to win points on Court Philippe-Chatrier where the roof was opened just before the match.

Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after New York fiasco

Three weeks after an acrimonious exit at the U.S. Open, world number one Novak Djokovic will resume his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title when he takes on Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the first round at the French Open on Tuesday. The Serbian had started as a heavy favourite to win the title at Flushing Meadows but was disqualified from his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta after inadvertently striking a line judge in the throat with a ball.

Two-time World Series winner Johnstone dies at 74

Former major league outfielder Jay Johnstone, who was known as both an elite pinch hitter and one of baseball's most famous pranksters of his day, has died at age 74. Los Angeles television station FOX 11 reported he died of complications from COVID-19, which his daughter Mary Jayne Sarah Johnstone confirmed in separate reports.