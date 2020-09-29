Left Menu
IPL 13: We need to work on our skills in the field, admits de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers admitted that the side needs to work on their bowling and fielding as they go forward in the tournament.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 12:05 IST
RCB wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers admitted that the side needs to work on their bowling and fielding as they go forward in the tournament. His remark came after RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in the Super Over on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians were able to score just seven runs as Saini bowled a brilliant over, and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased it down with ease. In the normal match action, both Mumbai and Bangalore posted 201 runs on the board. Chasing 202, Mumbai found itself at 78/4, but it was then that Ishan Kishan got together with Pollard for a stand of 119 runs to take the side closer to the target. Ishan Kishan played a knock of 99, studded with two fours and nine sixes. Pollard registered an unbeaten inning of 60 off just 24 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes.

"Fantastic game of cricket, without sounding arrogant, we were no doubt the best team on the day against Mumbai. We really made it easier for them in the second innings with the ball in hand, there were mistakes on the field and we need to stop them going ahead in the tournament. It was only our third game, maybe I am being too harsh but we need to get things right, we are going to work on our skills in the field, boys showed great fantastic character and I am proud of that," said De Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. For RCB, pacer Navdeep Saini finished with figures of 0-43 in his four overs. Saini also bowled the Super Over, in which he conceded just seven runs even though Pollard and Hardik Pandya were in the middle.

In the match against Mumbai Indians, RCB left out Josh Philippe and de Villiers donned the gloves to do the wicket-keeping duties. With bat in hand, the Proteas star played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off just 24 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes to take RCB's score to 201/3 in the allotted twenty overs. For RCB, Washington Sundar was also a standout performer as he just conceded 12 runs in his quota of four overs and also picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma.

RCB has played three matches in the tournament so far and the side has managed to win two. The Virat Kohli-led side will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on October 3. (ANI)

