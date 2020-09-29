Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Villarreal's Coquelin tears hamstring

A club statement on Tuesday said Coquelin had torn his right hamstring but did not state how long he would be out for, although Spanish newspaper Marca reported he would be missing for four weeks with the injury. Villarreal, who finished fifth in La Liga last season, lost two key central midfielders in the close season, with club servant Bruno Soriano retiring and Andre Anguissa returning to Fulham.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:45 IST
Soccer-Villarreal's Coquelin tears hamstring

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin has been ruled out of action for around a month after tearing his hamstring in Sunday's 4-0 defeat by Barcelona, disrupting the club's plans for him to be their midfield engine this season. A club statement on Tuesday said Coquelin had torn his right hamstring but did not state how long he would be out for, although Spanish newspaper Marca reported he would be missing for four weeks with the injury.

Villarreal, who finished fifth in La Liga last season, lost two key central midfielders in the close season, with club servant Bruno Soriano retiring and Andre Anguissa returning to Fulham. Coquelin, who signed from rivals Valencia alongside Dani Parejo, was earmarked as the team's main holding midfielder but is now set to be out of their next five league games, including the clashes against Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

The French midfielder's injury is another problem for coach Unai Emery, who has made an underwhelming start to life at Villarreal, drawing with promoted Huesca in their first game, then scraping a win over Eibar before their drubbing by Barca. The former Arsenal and Paris St Germain coach was so displeased with the team's performance against Barca that he offered an apology to the club's supporters.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Jio seeks early spectrum auction, says policy pause to hurt national exchequer

Telecom major Reliance Jio has questioned the Department of Telecoms rationale to pause the policy of annual spectrum auction and demanded that the sale of airwaves should be held at the earliest to meet the demand for data services in the ...

Sebi board approves proposal to facilitate setting up of limited purpose repo clearing corporation to boost trading in corporate bonds.

Sebi board approves proposal to facilitate setting up of limited purpose repo clearing corporation to boost trading in corporate bonds....

Keventer Agro expands milk collection centers in WB to ramp up production

City-based food and beverage major Keventer Agro that owns the dairy brand Metro is expanding its fresh milk collection centres in West Bengal in a bid to raise its processing capacity from 2.5 lakh liters to 4 lakh liters per day, the comp...

COVID-19 deaths rise for second week as tougher curbs imposed in UK

The number of fatalities as a result of COVID-19 have registered a rise for the second consecutive week across England and Wales, from 99 to 139, according to official statistics released on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics ONS f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020