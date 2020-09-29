Left Menu
Sebastian Vettel relives fun moments during Indian GP

Formula 1 racer Sebastian Vettel relived fun moments he had during the Indian Grand Prix (GP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:20 IST
Sebastian Vettel (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Formula 1 racer Sebastian Vettel relived fun moments he had during the Indian Grand Prix (GP). Vettel had won the inaugural Indian Grand Prix in 2011 which took place at the Buddh International Circuit.

"Well, I have won every race there was so, I love it. We won the championship in 2013 and we had a little bit of a party in a bar and we had some drinks and I had too many drinks and then I was driving back at some point in the morning to the airport and I was hungover and not feeling so good," Vettel said in a video posted by Formula 1 on Twitter on Tuesday when he was asked about Buddh Circuit. "And then I said to my driver 'Please do not tell me I am that drunk that there is an elephant on the road.' And he said 'No, no there is really an elephant on the road'. So, I will also never forget the elephant in the middle of the road. Only in India," he added.

German driver, Vettel, won the Indian Grand Prix in 2012 and 2013. Earlier this month, the four-time world champion, Vettel, signed a contract with Racing Point, which will rebrand as Aston Martin Racing from 2021.

"Ahead of Aston Martin's long-awaited return to the Formula 1 grid in 2021, we are delighted to confirm that four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel has signed up to join the team," Racing Point had said in a statement. The statement had further stated that having claimed four consecutive titles with Red Bull Racing between 2010 and 2013 and multiple Grand Prix victories with Scuderia Ferrari in the years since, Vettel's experience and leadership qualities make him the "perfect driver to help the team achieve its ambitions." (ANI)

