IPL 13: SRH must get best bowlers in the playing XI, says Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris reckons that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need to find out the right combination in their bowling line up in order to bounce back in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). SunRisers Hyderabad have not won a single game in this season of IPL. The team's weak batting line up got exposed against Kolkata Knight Riders where they only scored 142 runs even after losing just four wickets.

Styris feels that Sunrisers need to get back to their old style of restricting opponents to a small total and rest will be done by opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Speaking on Star Sports show "Cricket Live" Styris said: "It's a tough one for David Warner, but you got to think over in the last 3 or 4 seasons what has been their ammo? What has been their method of success? For me, it's been their opening partnership which is terrific."

"Nothing changes with Warner and Bairstow. But the bowling has been the key, they have defended small totals they have kept the opposition to small totals so that their top order particularly their openers can break the back of the chase," he added. Former New Zealand all-rounder further said that SRH needs to find a way to get their best bowlers into the team.

"I think they need to find a way to get their best bowlers into the team because they need to go back to that method. If they don't, that middle order is not strong enough to win the games consistently," Styris further said. On Saturday, KKR restricted SunRisers to just 142/4 in the allotted twenty overs as all the bowlers displayed clinical performances.

Warner had managed to score 36 runs from 30 balls and he was dismissed in the 10th over off the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy. After his dismissal, Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha found the going tough and the duo was not able to score runs at a brisk pace. SunRisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Delhi Capitals today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)