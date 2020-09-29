Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Schumacher and Ilott handed F1 practice slots

Britain's Callum Ilott will take part in the same session with the Ferrari-powered Haas team while Russian Robert Shwartzman will get his chance on the final Friday of the season in Abu Dhabi with Haas or Alfa. Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael, is leading the Formula Two standings ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix weekend at the German circuit.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:14 IST
Motor racing-Schumacher and Ilott handed F1 practice slots

Mick Schumacher will take part in first Friday practice with Alfa Romeo at the Nuerburgring next week as Ferrari seek to give their three leading junior drivers Formula One race weekend experience. Britain's Callum Ilott will take part in the same session with the Ferrari-powered Haas team while Russian Robert Shwartzman will get his chance on the final Friday of the season in Abu Dhabi with Haas or Alfa.

Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael, is leading the Formula Two standings ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix weekend at the German circuit. "The fact that my first participation in a Formula One weekend will take place in front of my home audience at the Nuerburgring makes this moment even more special," said Schumacher, 21.

Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo and Haas both have potential vacancies for 2021. All three Ferrari Academy drivers will also test a 2018 Ferrari SF71H at the Italian team's Fiorano track on Wednesday in preparation for their F1 practice debuts, having already had seat fittings.

Mick Schumacher has won two races in F2 this season and leads Ilott by 22 points. Shwartzman, a rookie in the series, is fifth in the standings but has won three races. Schumacher and Ilott have driven F1 cars before in test sessions.

Schumacher also drove Michael's 2004 Ferrari around the Mugello circuit this month at a Tuscan Grand Prix celebrating the Italian team's 1,000th Formula One championship race. "We wanted to organise this test session so that our three best youngsters would be as well prepared as possible to tackle an event that will always be a special moment for them," said Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies in a statement.

"We believe strongly in our Academy, which has already proved its value with Charles Leclerc a driver on which the Scuderia can build its long term future."

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt moves HC against fencing at Poush Mela ground

The West Bengal government on Tuesday prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a stay on a decision by a court-appointed committee allowing fencing of the Poush Mela ground at Shantiniketan, even as the states advocate general expressed hi...

TikTok launches U.S. elections guide to combat misinformation

TikTok is launching an elections guide in the video-sharing app to give users information about the 2020 U.S. elections to help protect against misinformation, the company said in a Tuesday blog post.TikTok said the guide will give users ac...

New Batman story to debut on Spotify podcast in 2021

An original story about Batman alter-ego Bruce Wayne will debut next year as a podcast series on the Spotify streaming service, the producers announced on Tuesday. Called Batman Unburied, the series is the first being developed through a de...

Moscow to keep school kids home 2 weeks in Oct

Moscow authorities are extending school holidays by a week amid a surge of new coronavirus cases. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday ordered all schools to go on holiday between Oct. 5-18 and urged parents to keep their children at home durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020