HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day threeReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:23 IST
Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1346 SIEGEMUND KNOCKS OUT FRENCHWOMAN MLADENOVIC
Laura Siegemund beat local favourite Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 6-3 under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rain continued to delay matches on the outer courts at Roland Garros. READ MORE:
Second seed Pliskova arrests slump against Sherif to advance Danish teenager Tauson shocks Brady in first round
'Boom or bust' Ostapenko striving for consistency in game Pospisil criticises 'bad bubble' at French Open
Berrettini leads impressive Italian charge in Paris Giustino feels 'too fresh' after French Open marathon win
Doubles pair out of French Open after coach tests positive for COVID-19 Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after New York fiasco
FACTBOX-Novak Djokovic v Mikael Ymer Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation
Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second round Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics
Eighth seed Monfils crashes out against Kazakh Bublik Muguruza survives three-hour battle against Zidansek
Different French Open, same start for Nadal Kerber goes out early again in Paris
Azarenka nervous about fans at French Open Record-chasing Nadal eases into French Open second round
Rafa Nadal v Egor Gerasimov - match stats Kvitova very glad to see spectators at Roland Garros
No U.S. hangover for Thiem as he dispatches Cilic French Open order of play on Tuesday
1218 RAIN STOPS PLAY ON OUTER COURTS Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin won the opening set 6-4 against unseeded Russian Ludmilla Samsonova before rain halted play on the outer courts.
Earlier, Danish teenager Clara Tauson upset U.S. Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady 6-4 3-6 9-7 on her Grand Slam debut. Also advancing was Elena Rybakina, the 14th seed, who beat Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3. 1120 PLISKOVA BATTLES PAST SHERIF, OSTAPENKO THROUGH
Second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic overcame a sluggish start to beat Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif 6-7(9) 6-2 6-4 in the first round. Pliskova retired during the final of the Italian Open in Rome last week after receiving treatment on her back and leg.
Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased into the second round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Madison Brengle. 1059 BERRETTINI SWATS ASIDE POSPISIL
Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini made short work of Canada's Vasek Pospisil, winning 6-3 6-1 6-3. The Italian will next take on Lloyd Harris who beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-4 7-6(7). 0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS
Play began in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day. World number one Novak Djokovic resumes his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title against Sweden's Mikael Ymer.
ALSO READ
COVID-19 hotspot Victoria on track to host Australian Open: Premier
EXCLUSIVE-Canada looks set for a fight over C$1 billion compensation for Huawei gear
Victorian government working on getting crowd back for Boxing Day Test and Australian Open
U.S.-Canada border shutdown likely to extend through Nov, Ottawa cool to more exemptions -sources
Canada not ruling out lockdown amid COVID-19 surge but eyes 'surgical approach'