Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:23 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1346 SIEGEMUND KNOCKS OUT FRENCHWOMAN MLADENOVIC

Laura Siegemund beat local favourite Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 6-3 under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rain continued to delay matches on the outer courts at Roland Garros. READ MORE:

Second seed Pliskova arrests slump against Sherif to advance Danish teenager Tauson shocks Brady in first round

'Boom or bust' Ostapenko striving for consistency in game Pospisil criticises 'bad bubble' at French Open

Berrettini leads impressive Italian charge in Paris Giustino feels 'too fresh' after French Open marathon win

Doubles pair out of French Open after coach tests positive for COVID-19 Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after New York fiasco

FACTBOX-Novak Djokovic v Mikael Ymer Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation

Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second round Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics

Eighth seed Monfils crashes out against Kazakh Bublik Muguruza survives three-hour battle against Zidansek

Different French Open, same start for Nadal Kerber goes out early again in Paris

Azarenka nervous about fans at French Open Record-chasing Nadal eases into French Open second round

Rafa Nadal v Egor Gerasimov - match stats Kvitova very glad to see spectators at Roland Garros

No U.S. hangover for Thiem as he dispatches Cilic French Open order of play on Tuesday

1218 RAIN STOPS PLAY ON OUTER COURTS Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin won the opening set 6-4 against unseeded Russian Ludmilla Samsonova before rain halted play on the outer courts.

Earlier, Danish teenager Clara Tauson upset U.S. Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady 6-4 3-6 9-7 on her Grand Slam debut. Also advancing was Elena Rybakina, the 14th seed, who beat Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3. 1120 PLISKOVA BATTLES PAST SHERIF, OSTAPENKO THROUGH

Second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic overcame a sluggish start to beat Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif 6-7(9) 6-2 6-4 in the first round. Pliskova retired during the final of the Italian Open in Rome last week after receiving treatment on her back and leg.

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased into the second round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Madison Brengle. 1059 BERRETTINI SWATS ASIDE POSPISIL

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini made short work of Canada's Vasek Pospisil, winning 6-3 6-1 6-3. The Italian will next take on Lloyd Harris who beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-4 7-6(7). 0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day. World number one Novak Djokovic resumes his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title against Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt moves HC against fencing at Poush Mela ground

The West Bengal government on Tuesday prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a stay on a decision by a court-appointed committee allowing fencing of the Poush Mela ground at Shantiniketan, even as the states advocate general expressed hi...

TikTok launches U.S. elections guide to combat misinformation

TikTok is launching an elections guide in the video-sharing app to give users information about the 2020 U.S. elections to help protect against misinformation, the company said in a Tuesday blog post.TikTok said the guide will give users ac...

New Batman story to debut on Spotify podcast in 2021

An original story about Batman alter-ego Bruce Wayne will debut next year as a podcast series on the Spotify streaming service, the producers announced on Tuesday. Called Batman Unburied, the series is the first being developed through a de...

Moscow to keep school kids home 2 weeks in Oct

Moscow authorities are extending school holidays by a week amid a surge of new coronavirus cases. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday ordered all schools to go on holiday between Oct. 5-18 and urged parents to keep their children at home durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020