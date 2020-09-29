Soccer-Liverpool's Thiago tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool's new midfield signing Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating with minor symptoms, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. The Spaniard, who joined from Bayern Munich earlier this month and made his debut in their 2-0 win over Chelsea, was ruled out of their next two games after missing Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

"It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test," Liverpool's first-team doctor Jim Moxon said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/410566-thiago-alcantara-tests-positive-for-covid-19. "We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he'll be back with us soon."

Liverpool will host Arsenal in the last-16 of the League Cup on Thursday and return to league action on Sunday with a trip to Aston Villa. Spain manager Luis Enrique is due to announce his squad for this month's matches with Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine.