Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-More French men crash out in first round at Roland Garros

The lack of spectators did not take the pressure off the French men at their home Grand Slam as none of those playing on Tuesday advanced to the second round at Roland Garros to produce a collective failure only seen once before in the Open era.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 02:10 IST
Tennis-More French men crash out in first round at Roland Garros
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The lack of spectators did not take the pressure off the French men at their home Grand Slam as none of those playing on Tuesday advanced to the second round at Roland Garros to produce a collective failure only seen once before in the Open era. Ugo Humbert, Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon, Quentin Halys, Harold Mayot and Gregoire Barrere all exited, leaving only four compatriots in the main draw, just the second time so few French men have got that far since tennis turned professional in 1968.

Since only four French men survived the first round 20 years ago, at least six have got to the second round at Roland Garros. In 2000, there were 17 in the main draw, while this year 18 French men started the tournament.

This year's French Open is only allowing a maximum of 1,000 spectators a day - way below the usual figure of 40,000 - leaving the local favourites free of the crowd pressures. But that did not help.

Only Benoit Paire, qualifier Benjamin Bonzi, wildcard Hugo Gaston and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will be fighting for a place in the third round. Bonzi faces NextGen ATP Finals champion Jannik Sinner of Italy while Herbert plays U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev.

France's best chance, eighth-seeded Gael Monfils, was sent packing on Monday by Kazakh Alexander Bublik, saying he would take some time for himself and see when he will compete again. On Tuesday, a lacklustre Gasquet suffered a straight-sets defeat by 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, while 38th-ranked Humbert never found his range against South African Marc Polmans, the world number 122.

Only Simon produced a decent performance as he snatched a set from Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov. In 2000, only Cedric Pioline reached the fourth round.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

ADB to invest $15 million in Avaada Energy to scale up solar energy capacity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-The $4 trillion U.S. government relies on individual taxpayers

The U.S. governments over 4 trillion annual budget, the worlds largest, relies heavily on individual wage earners whose taxes and retirement benefits are deducted from every paycheck, leaning particularly on the top 20 of income earners.Cor...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fuelled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other acti...

Huawei lawyers wrap up arguments in Canadian court, saying U.S. extradition case is 'ineffective'

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou wrapped up their arguments in a Canada courtroom on Tuesday, calling the United States extradition request ineffective, and sought to add a new charge in their effort to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020