Nicolas Otamendi signs permanent deal with Benfica

Defender Nicolas Otamendi has left Manchester City and signed a permanent deal with Benfica.

Updated: 30-09-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:30 IST
Nicolas Otamendi (Photo/Nicolas Otamendi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Defender Nicolas Otamendi has left Manchester City and signed a permanent deal with Benfica. The 32-year-old embarks on a new challenge in Portugal after five years of fantastic service during which he helped the Club lift every major honor in English football.

In total, Otamendi made 210 appearances, scoring 11 goals and he departs a two-time Premier League champion, with four League Cup medals to his name and having lifted the FA Cup in 2019. He also won the Community Shield on two occasions.

"They were five wonderful years, not just in a footballing sense, but also at a club where they treat you in the best way possible, from the chefs to the kit men, through to the backroom staff," he told club's official website. "I've had the opportunity to win two Premier Leagues, to win the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Community Shield. If you win titles it is because you are doing things well, and so I'm happy to have enjoyed these moments, and more than grateful," he added.

A summer 2015 acquisition, the Argentine arrived from Valencia where he had established himself as one of Europe's leading defenders. Last season, he played 39 games, winning his fourth League Cup and the ninth trophy since his arrival.

