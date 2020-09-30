Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expecting Heung-min Son back after international break period, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho has said that South Korean striker Heung-min Son is expected to return from injury after the upcoming international break.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 30-09-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:44 IST
Expecting Heung-min Son back after international break period, says Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho has said that South Korean striker Heung-min Son is expected to return from injury after the upcoming international break. Son had injured his hamstring during the first half of Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle on Sunday, Goal.com reported.

Mourinho's remarks came after Tottenham's penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last-16 match on Tuesday (local time). "I expect to have him back after the international period and you give me the opportunity to speak about it," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"I hope the national team coaches they have their data and they realise how many minutes Tottenham players have played this week and I hope they care about the players and they protect them because Tottenham players this week they have an incredible amount of minutes and work and it's very, very dangerous," he added. The normal 90 minutes action between Tottenham and Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw. For Chelsea, Timo Warner scored the goal in the 19th minute while for Tottenham, Erik Lamela scored in the 83rd minute.

After this, the match went into penalties and Tottenham was able to outclass Chelsea 5-4 on penalties. Tottenham is currently at the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 4 points from three matches.

The side will next face Manchester United in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday, October 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish hospitals seek discounts on $2.4 bln medical sector debts -sources

Turkish state and university hospitals are offering to repay debts totaling some 19 billion lira 2.43 billion to drugmakers and medical equipment firms, but with a discount, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday. If the deal is accepted, ho...

COVID-19 triggers shifts in traditions as S.Korea celebrates thanksgiving

South Koreans will forego some of their most cherished traditions when they celebrate their thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok this week, as the coronavirus forces many to hold virtual services instead of visiting their ancestral sites.COVID-1...

Facebook testing new tool to manage connected experiences across its apps

Facebook is testing a new tool called Account Center that will allow users to control connected experiences across its apps like sharing a story to Instagram and Facebook simultaneously or using the Facebook account to log into Instagram.Th...

Majority of narcotic drugs in India coming from Pakistan through cross border transactions: Survey

India has witnessed several instances of increased availability of narcotic drugs in the last decade and the majority of the illegal substances are being infiltrated in the country from Pakistan, EUreporter reported citing a survey, adding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020