Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand women end 13-game losing streak vs Australia

Amelia Kerr proved the difference, backing up from her 2-18 bowling performance that restricted Australia to 123 for 7 to later score an unbeaten 18 off 10 balls to clinch the result at Allan Border Field. Needing eight off the final over for victory, Kerr belted Megan Schutt for consecutive boundaries to steer New Zealand to 125-5 and victory with three balls to spare.

PTI | Bantaklang | Updated: 30-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 13:25 IST
New Zealand women end 13-game losing streak vs Australia

The New Zealand women's cricket team has ended a 13-game losing streak against world champion Australia with a five-wicket win in the third Twenty20 international on Wednesday. Amelia Kerr proved the difference, backing up from her 2-18 bowling performance that restricted Australia to 123 for 7 to later score an unbeaten 18 off 10 balls to clinch the result at Allan Border Field.

Needing eight off the final over for victory, Kerr belted Megan Schutt for consecutive boundaries to steer New Zealand to 125-5 and victory with three balls to spare. Australia won the opening two T20 matches to secure a 10th straight T20 series victory.

Australia had won the past seven T20 and six one-day international matches against the White Ferns. The teams will open a three-match ODI series on Saturday, also in Brisbane.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford will study top-selling prescription drug for potential COVID-19 treatment

Britains Oxford University said on Wednesday it would study whether the worlds best-selling prescription medicine, adalimumab, was an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients, the latest effort to repurpose existing drugs as potential coro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution

World stocks fell and safer assets, such as the yen and dollar, found buyers on Wednesday after a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate and rising COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious, though strong factory surveys boosted Chinas marke...

Have become more picky about work post 'Made in Heaven': Arjun Mathur

Actor Arjun Mathur, who has scored a nomination for India as part of 2020 International Emmy Awards for Amazon Prime Videos Made in Heaven, says he is spoilt for choices after receiving success and critical acclaim for his performance on th...

Police Ministry welcomes Cabinet’s approval of SAPS Amendment Bill

The Police Ministry has welcomed Cabinets approval of the South African Police Service SAPS Amendment Bill.In a statement on Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the Amendment Bill, which has been published for public comment, was long ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020