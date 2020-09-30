Left Menu
"WorldTeam11" Fantasy Sports App Gaining Popularity Among Audiences for its Unique Features

• Supports the wider users to take part in daily fantasy sport • Till now, 1 million+ users have started playing Fantasy Cricket and Kabaddi • Known to offer the rich experience and high reward returning app With every passing moment, the users are getting added in one of the top performing sports gaming platform WorldTeam11.

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The one of its own kind Top Fantasy Sports App is winning hearts of its users since its launch Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The platform is a perfect fit for the people who breathe for cricket! The incredible opportunities make it evident for the subscribers to go for the daily contests, running in the app. Here is the sneak peek of what it offers! • Supports the wider users to take part in daily fantasy sport • Till now, 1 million+ users have started playing Fantasy Cricket and Kabaddi • Known to offer the rich experience and high reward returning app With every passing moment, the users are getting added in one of the top performing sports gaming platform WorldTeam11. Users who are willing to try their experience in Fantasy Cricket are finding it one of the perfect fits for their requirements. They have crossed 1 million happy users and are vouched to go for a larger number.

"In India, People worship Cricket! WorldTeam11 gives you the platform to take the craze of cricket to the next level. Our aim is to create a fantasy game platform that is user-friendly, more rewarding for users. This is exclusively designed for Indian users 'Made for India' and we are working as a team to create pleasurable experiences for every sports lover," said Mr. Yakub Sheikh, Founder, WorldTeam11. "For the uninitiated, the app is entirely funded by Indian investors. We are a sole believers of "Go local, Be vocal!" Following the footsteps of our honorable Prime Minister, we are here to contribute our part in this "Atmanirbhar Bharat!". We are extending our complete support and enthusiasm for the recently launched "IPL" for this season 2020," added Mr. Yakub Sheikh.

The platform is open to all! Either you are a free joiner or is an esteemed premier player, the game is meant for all. WorldTeam11 is now on the exciting ride for the fantasy gaming wave in India, that offers attractive benefits like users can earn an Instant Cash Bonus of Rs. 1000* by Signing up in the application, first transaction use will get a 50% Cash Bonus, and the refer & earn program allows users to earn extra Rs. 50* bonus. The number of fantasy sports gamers has gone up and enthusiasts are spending more time on virtual gaming every day. As India's one of top fantasy sports gaming platform WorldTeam11 has successfully grown into a strong community of over 1 million users.

It makes every Indian sport fan more skillful by letting them use their sports knowledge turning it into a rewarding endeavor. Fans can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance, and compete with other fans. Considering the rapidly growing online sports ecosystem, WorldTeam11 aims to fill the gap between real sports and fantasy sports. Currently, WorldTeam11 hosts fantasy sports like Cricket and Kabaddi. Which is played by using your sports knowledge and skills, where you get to choose your own team made up of real players for sports "Cricket". The game gives you a maximum of 100 credits to choose the best players you can. Your team earns points based on your chosen players' performance in real-life matches. One of the most appreciated features of WorldTeam11 by its users is that, there is no restriction on player choice. Users can select any number of a batsman, bowler, wicket-keeper, and all-rounder.

The future plan of WorldTeam11 - WorldTeam11 will be adding more options including Football, Quiz game, and sports news portal by 2021. The platform aims to create one of the biggest fantasy sports community in India with a special focus on supporting the growth of fan culture in India, creating a positive impact on virtual gaming platforms. Worldteam11 video link: www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=SeqsAXLt_-g&feature=youtu.be About WorldTeam11 WorldTeam11 Fantasy Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2018 by Mr. Yakub Sheikh, WorldTeam11 being one of the biggest fantasy sports gaming platform! We have proudly added thousands of users by each passing day and have grown into a strong community of over 1 million users. WorldTeam11 gives the cricket enthusiasts enough opportunities for playing and winning multiple fantasy cricket games. So, what are you waiting for! Highlights from the platform: • Users can select any number of a Batsman, Bowler, Wicket-Keeper, All-Rounder.

• Get the attractive benefits • Be a part of multiple running contents (3k+ Contests) • Win the lucrative prizes, daily cash • Be in the growing list of 9000+ winners You can be the next! Get your seat belt tied and start winning with playing! www.worldteam11.com. Image 1: WorldTeam11 App Video: WorldTeam11 Biggest fantasy sports gaming platform

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine hopesResults from an early safety study of Modernas coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to...

Germany finds two more swine fever cases, one in new area

Two more cases of African swine fever ASF have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, with one found outside the area of the first discoveries, the federal agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.One new dis...

Restricted functioning of Delhi HC to continue till Oct 8

The Delhi High Court Wednesday decided to extend its restricted functioning till October 8 in view of the persisting coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court decided to extend the restricted fu...

Assaulted by Delhi cops when asked about Hathras victim's body at Safdarjung hospital: AAP MLA

AAP MLA Ajay Dutt on Wednesday claimed he was kicked and slapped by senior Delhi police officers when he went to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim at the Safdarjung hospital here. Delhi police refused to comment on the allegat...
