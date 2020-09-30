AITA announces formation of sub-committees for 2020-24 term

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the sub-committees for the term 2020-24 on Wednesday. To carry out the administrative, managerial, legal, financial, team selection, tournaments, coaches education, professional, senior and wheelchair tennis among other roles and responsibilities under the ambit of AITA, the following sub-committees have been formed.

Dhyan Chand award winner for 2020, Nandan Bal has been appointed as the chairman of the professional selection committee. The sub-committees and their respective chairpersons are as follows:

Management Committee: Dr Anil Jain Finance and Legal Committee: Anil Khanna

International Committee: Dr Anil Jain Ethics Committee: Praveen Mahajan

Professional Selection Committee: Nandan Bal Juniors Selection Committee: Suman Kapur

Arbitration Committee: Bharat N Oza Tournament Committee: Raktim Saikia

Senior and Wheel Chair Committee: Aneil Mahajan Coaches, Education and Certification Committee: Sunder Iyer

Administrators' Commission: Prem Kumar Karra Additionally, there are four former tennis players who are nominated for Athletes' Commission namely - Nandan Bal, Radhika Tulpule, Ankita Bhambri and Zeeshan Ali.

Anil Dhupar, Secretary-General, AITA will be an ex-officio member of the Selection Committees, Coaches Education, Tournament Committee and Senior and Wheelchair Committee. Hironmoy Chatterjee, Vice-President (Sports) will be an ex-officio member of the Selection and Tournament committees. (ANI)