Left Menu
Development News Edition

Natarajan, the yorker king, who cares

He has overcome injury problems, worked his way back into the state team and is now doing well when given an opportunity by SRH," Jayaprakash told PTI. First picked by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 crore in 2017, Natarajan took three years to come of his age at the big stage, having proved expensive in the six games that he had played in the past.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:00 IST
Natarajan, the yorker king, who cares

Breaking through the shackles of poverty by bowling pinpoint yorkers at will, Thangarasu Natarajan has done almost everything he could for his family, except for convincing his mother to give up selling chicken on the roadside. That she wouldn't as she feels it had helped the family survive the tough times, said Jayaprakash, Natarajan's mentor.

The birth of Natarajan as a death bowling specialist had taken place a few years before the ongoing IPL, where he is rattling the best of batsmen with his yorkers, ball after ball. In the intervening period, he has managed to build his parents a house, give his sisters education, open an academy in his Chinnappampatti village in Tamil Nadu's Salem district and convince a teammate to not give up the game.

All this while perfecting the art of bowling yorkers and carrying much of Tamil Nadu's pace bowling hopes on his shoulders. "I am not surprised as he has worked very hard. He has gone through a lot. He has overcome injury problems, worked his way back into the state team and is now doing well when given an opportunity by SRH," Jayaprakash told PTI.

First picked by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 crore in 2017, Natarajan took three years to come of his age at the big stage, having proved expensive in the six games that he had played in the past. He was picked by Sunriesrs Hyderabad in 2018 but played his first game for them only this season. In SRH's win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, Natarajan played his part by hurling a series of yorkers in the innings 14th and 18th over.

His spell of 4-0-21-1 included the prize wicket of Australian big-hitter Marcus Stoinis. Son of a daily-wage labourer, Natarajan has ensured that his parents don't suffer any longer and constructed a house for them while also making sure his siblings receive proper education.

"He has settled his family. He has constructed a house for his parents. He is educating his siblings," his mentor added. That is not all, Natarajan has opened an academy in his village in an effort to provide the necessary facilities to youngsters, which he did not have.

The 29-year old is also helping out many people who used to play with him and G Periyaswamy, who rose to prominence in last year's Tamil Nadu Premier League, is one of them. "Natarajan continues to help a lot of young cricketers and those who played tennis ball cricket with him.

"He made sure that Periyaswamy who had given up hope of playing the game, came back by convincing his family that there was a future for him in cricket," Jayaprakash said. Natarajan, who had issues over his action early in his career, also faced shoulder problems and worked his way back after struggling for some time.

Avinash Khandelwal, fielding coach of the Tamil Nadu team, said Natarajan has always been known to possess a superb yorker in the state's cricket circles. "Yeah, Nattu works on his yorkers a lot. To bowl yorkers is not easy and to execute it under pressure is another thing. That is because he works on it. He does it regularly in events like TNPL and is now showing he can do it at the highest level," the Coimbatore-based Khandelwal said.

He also said Natarajan is doing a lot for young cricketers in his village. "He is an amazing guy. He has come up the hard way and never forgets his roots. He is still the same person for his friends in the village and is helping young cricketers there and most of them train for free." PTI SS AH AH

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-How strongly can Libya's oil rebound?

A blockade on Libyas oil facilities has been partially lifted, allowing a gradual reopening of some ports and fields, but obstacles and uncertainties complicate a full recovery. WHY WAS LIBYAS OIL BLOCKADEDThe blockade on most of Libyas oil...

Govt cuts natural gas price by 25 pc to $1.79

The government on Wednesday slashed the rate at which most of the natural gas produced in India is sold by a steep 25 per cent to USD 1.79Gas produced by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and Oil India from areas given to them on no...

Tennis players at French Open rattled by sonic boom

A tennis player at the French Open was visibly startled by a sonic boom Wednesday just as he was about to serve a ball. Before the cause of the loud bang was known, there was a brief moment of panic outside the grounds of Roland Garros in w...

Tennis-Anisimova steamrolls into French Open third round

Tenager Amanda Anisimova muscled her way into the third round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of fellow American Bernarda Pera on Wednesday. The 25th seed, whose match was moved to court Philippe Chatrier after Serena Williams ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020