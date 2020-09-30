Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Third seed Svitolina survives Mexican qualifier Zarazua

The Ukrainian was almost reduced to tears as her frustration grew with her unforced errors going up to 16 from six in the opening set. "Well, honestly I'm still questioning myself because I was a bit of a drop.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:37 IST
Tennis-Third seed Svitolina survives Mexican qualifier Zarazua

Third seed Elina Svitolina recovered from a mid-match meltdown to defeat fearless Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua 6-3 0-6 6-2 and advance to the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The 178th-ranked Zarazua, who became the first Mexican woman to win a Grand Slam main draw match in more than 20 years during her first round, came into the contest having never facing a top-20 player in her career. She understandably made a nervous start under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier as Svitolina quickly jumped into a 4-0 lead.

Zarazua, celebrating her 23rd birthday on Wednesday, soon found her footing, started converting her errors into winners and won three straight games to get back to 4-3. It was, however, not enough as Svitolina took the opening set with another break of serve.

But if Svitolina hoped for a quick outing, having played in Rome and then winning the title in Strasbourg on Saturday, she was in for a rude shock as Zarazua used the momentum from the first set to hand her a bagel to level the match. The Ukrainian was almost reduced to tears as her frustration grew with her unforced errors going up to 16 from six in the opening set.

"Well, honestly I'm still questioning myself because I was a bit of a drop. I don't remember much of the second set. Also maybe I was dreaming today," she told reporters. "It's very tough to say. I was going maybe for too much. In the end when I was playing really good, I was playing aggressive, I was going for my shots. Maybe a few mistakes here and there.

"Then in the end she was quite solid from the baseline, took her chances, didn't miss so much. It was dreamy second set to be fair." The world number five, however, managed to calm herself down in the decider and after an initial trade of service breaks she shifted gears, breaking Zarazua twice more to seal the victory on her first matchpoint.

Svitolina has now made the third round at Roland Garros for the sixth straight year and will next meet Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated Australian Astra Sharma 6-3 6-3.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Schalke appoint Baum as new head coach-German FA

Schalke 04 on Wednesday appointed Manuel Baum as their new head coach following the dismissal of David Wagner last week, the German Football Association DFB said. The Royal Blues are hoping Baum, who joins from the DFB where he was a youth ...

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father cremated

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas father Shrikrishna Birla was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close relatives. Shrikrishna Birla died at the age of 92 on Tuesday after prolonged illness.Speaker Om Birla and his elder ...

NHRC notice to UP govt, state police chief over gang rape of Dalit woman

The NHRC has issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the states police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who was battling for her life ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, dollar gains on last day of choppy quarter

Global equity markets inched higher and safe haven assets including the dollar gained Wednesday as rising COVID-19 cases and a chaotic U.S. presidential debate weighed on investor sentiment on the last day of a turbulent quarter.President D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020